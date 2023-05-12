News

Leicester fans opt not to buy tickets for key survival match – Bonus tickets for Newcastle United fans

Leicester fans have just three games of their season remaining.

Home games against Liverpool (Monday 15 May) and West Ham (Sunday 28 May).

Plus just the one away game at Newcastle United (Monday 22 May).

This is where Leicester fans find themselves and their club with three games remaining:

Only one win and six points taken from their last thirteen matches, the Foxes need all the help they can get…

This is what is currently showing on the official Leicester City website when it comes to Leicester fans who want tickets for the Newcastle game, as you can see, they took the full maximum 3,209 allocation.

Leicester City official ticketing site – Information for Leicester fans wanting to get tickets for the Newcastle United away match:

The ticket allocation may be reduced on Wednesday 19 May depending on demand so supporters are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

Total allocation 3,209 tickets (inc. 16 wheelchair spaces) • (Selling Order: Block L7M + LL7M, L7L + LL7L, L7K + LL7K, L7J + LL7J, L7H + LL7H, L7F)

This fixture is strictly sold as one ticket per supporter number & all tickets holders must have their own account

Sale Dates (8am online & 9am telephone)

Season Ticket Holders On The Away Priority Scheme | On sale 27th April 2023

Fox Membership Holders Ballot Winners | On sale 28th April 2023

Season Ticket Holders (520+ Away Priority Points) | On sale 28th April 2023

Season Ticket Holders (490+ Away Priority Points) | On sale 1st May 2023 (8am online & 12pm telephone)

Season Ticket Holders (460+ Away Priority Points) | On sale 2nd May 2023

Season Ticket Holders (451+ Away Priority Points) | On sale 3rd May 2023

Season Ticket Holders | On sale 4th May 2023

Fox Membership Holders | On sale 5th May 2023

General Sale | Not Available

As you can see, it says that depending on demand (or lack of), the allocation may be reduced on ‘Wednesday 19 May’, which is confusing in itself, as 19 May isn’t a Wednesday.

However, that is all a little irrelevant anyway, as on Friday morning the very final general sale of tickets to Newcastle United fans happened at 10am. Usually this is just a bare handful of tickets BUT today a lot of Newcastle fans had a pleasant surprise, with far more tickets available than usual.

This has been due to the fact that clearly Leicester have already taken the decision to return many of the tickets they were allocated.

From friends who have bought tickets this morning and seeing comments from Leicester fans online, it appears to be the following situation.

Only around 1,000-1,500 Leicester fans (depending on varying estimates amongst their supporters)) have bought tickets so far for the Newcastle United match, so almost half of their tickets went on sale this morning to NUFC fans.

It looks like at most, the Foxes have kept three blocks of seats (L7K, L7L and L7M), the three sections in Level 7 of the Leazes nearest the East Stand.

A maximum of around 1,800 Leicester fans set to be at St James’ Park, at the very most.

Whether any more tickets will be made available to Newcastle fans close to the day of the game, is an unknown. Depending on whether Leicester fans buy the so far unsold tickets and whether or not they have already allowed any Leicester fans to buy tickets in L7K.

From what I have read, Leicester City are not going to allow any general sale of tickets, supposedly in case of Newcastle fans buying them.

Whilst it also appears likely that the Foxes won’t even allow those with a previous purchase history to buy tickets, presumably with again possibly / supposed fears of NUFC fans getting hold of them.

A lot of Leicester fans not happy that their club aren’t doing everything they can to maximise travelling support for this key game. As things stand, it appears only season ticket holders and members can buy Newcastle tickets. As they have already had loads of time to buy if they wanted to, it now looks very unlikely there will be many more than fifteen hundred Leicester fans inside SJP in ten days time.

Great news though that a decent number of Newcastle fans got bonus tickets for the game this morning.

