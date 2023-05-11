Opinion

Leeds United and Newcastle United – Nothing has been quite the same since this happened…

When did it all change for both Leeds United and Newcastle United?

What set them on their respective current journeys?

Well, I think you can safely trace it back to this particular moment in time.

Around 4.35pm on Saturday 22 January 2022, a weak Jonjo Shelvey free-kick somehow eluding Illan Meslier.

Marcelo Bielsa had led Leeds United to consecutive wins in the lead up to that 22 January 2022 match, that had followed a trick trio of fixtures (defeats to Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal), which had indeed followed a run of only one defeat in seven for Leeds United.

Anyway, Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United went into that home fixture against Newcastle United (on 22 January 2022), with the Premier League table looking like this:

A lot has happened since then, for both clubs… with Leeds United actually winning only three of their last seventeen Premier League games last season, well, until on the very final day they won at Brentford. However… Leeds United only stayed up because Newcastle United also won on that very last day of the season, at Burnley.

It now looks very much as though those two (Burnley and Leeds United) are going to swap places.

Starting with that 22 January 2022 match at Elland Road, these are the Premier League match stats for both Leeds United and Newcastle United:

Newcastle United: Played 52 Won 30 Drawn 12 Lost 10 Goals For 85 Goals Against 48

Leeds United: Played 53 Won 11 Drawn 13 Lost 29 Goals For 62 Goals Against 109

Defeat to Eddie Howe’s side really seemed to hit Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa, they only took one point from their next seven Premier League matches and during that period lost Bielsa as well.

Indeed, if anything sums up the difference between the two clubs, we have been lucky to see the brilliant Eddie Howe (up to that Leeds match, Eddie had a record of one win in 10 NUFC matches) continuing to lead Newcastle United…

In that same time period, these have been these Leeds United managers taking charge of matches:

Marcelo Bielsa – Until 27 February 2022

Jesse Marsch – Until 6 February 2023

Michael Skubala (Caretaker boss) – Until 21 February 2023

Javi Gracia – Until 3 May 2023

Sam Allardyce – Until ???

Leeds United fans must be wondering where it all went wrong, especially after that first season back in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

Starting with that defeat on 22 January 2022, Leeds United have only managed 46 points from a possible 159, whilst for Newcastle United it is 102 points from a possible 156.

The Premier League table now looking like this ahead of Saturday at Elland Road:

Hopefully, Newcastle can do those Leeds fans a favour and help them get rid of Sam Allardyce as soon as possible, by taking all three points back to Tyneside on Saturday.

