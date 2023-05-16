Opinion

Leeds fans with some ‘interesting’ comments reflecting on Newcastle United draw

Leeds fans watched their team grab a fortunate point at Elland Road on Saturday.

Newcastle United recovering from a poor opening half hour to be the better team for the final hour and more that was remaining.

Eddie Howe’s side coming from behind to lead 2-1, only for Leeds fans to see their side fluke a draw with that wicked deflection.

Reading the comments (see below) from Leeds fans, interesting what they have to say about both Newcastle United, Sam Allardyce and the referee, amongst other things.

Amusing how supporters of different teams can see a match so differently…

Leeds fans commenting via their Marching On Together forum:

‘Ref had a Newcastle shirt on.’

‘Sam Allardyce has sparked something in the players, had they got him before Gracia we might not be in this mess.

He’s hard not to like to be honest.’

‘Deserved more but a draw is decent. Didn’t think much of Newcastle.’

‘I would disagree with Sam that it would have been game over at 2-0. There would have been a long time to play and I think we’d have simply gone ultra defensive and that isn’t our speciality. I reckon even at 2-0 Newcastle would have got back into the match and who knows if they came back from 2-0 down to 2-2 all the momentum would have been with them.’

‘Let’s hopefully ALL get behind the big man and understand the massive task he has ahead.

We couldn’t be in better hands and there’s a slight ray of hope and light if we get some luck again, the feeling i have is we could lose both coz we’re sh…, but there’s also the chance we could win both, but not a chance in hell with Javi….but the Newcastle game hopefully showed me Sams getting the best from them he can.’

‘I am actually still in shock that Bamford actually took the pen. Shocking decision.’

‘2 points dropped…we were given a one off chance and fu..ed it up.’

‘Such a shame we had it in the bag.’

‘Newcastle were utter garbage and we’re there for the taking.’

‘Think Eddie Howe done a pretty decent job tbf.’

‘Point not good enough, but better than nothing. Every Leeds fan knew Bamford would miss and wanted Rodrigo taking it. Bamford was very selfish to take it when he wasn’t confident.’

‘Newcastle have been meaningless to anyone outside of Newcastle for decades (and I lived there and like Newcastle).

Sunderland and Boro have won a major trophy more recently.

Haven’t won a top league title for nearly 100 years.

We have won 3 or 4 major trophies since they last won one

We despite being outside of the top flight for so long are officially considered a more valuable club than Newcastle

We’ve been to 2 Semi finals of the top European football competition and 1 final

They’ve never got past the groups.

Must be nice to be relevant again I suppose and it took accepting being a sports washing club for a brutal Dictatorship to do it.

Been nearly a century of irrelevance.’

‘This 2-2 result does constitue one of our best performances of the season, given the context and the fact that Newcastle are in the top five and have a budget that dwarfs our resources. There are too many negative comments.’

‘Can’t stand smug fans who get carried away and look at everyone else like they are idiots for supporting a different team.

I remember getting corporate tickets to Newcastle v Leeds up at St James Park in the season under Keegan when they looked like they were going to win the league.

I had to sit amongst their fans and they were such pr…s and full of it that I actually wanted Man U to win the title that year because of them – that shows how bad they were.’

‘I genuinely like Geordies, lovely people.

But coming here giving it large when anyone who remembers your last major league title is expecting a note from the King or dead is a bit rich

Mention Leeds to football fans around the world and they may Mention Revie or Wilko or Armfield or even O’Leary or Bielsa.’

‘One of the best games I’ve been to for some time, fantastic atmosphere, brilliant game, it had everything.’

‘Newcastle were gifted that draw through our own ineptness and Simon (fatboy) Hooper with his barcodes shirt on, not giving a clear foul on the edge of our box that led to their second penalty.’

‘I said during the match that the ref was 100% against us.

Which team, other than us, gets two penalties given against them at home?’

‘Newcastle will get all the decisions now they have money, might as well make it a top 7.’

‘We did well to contain a very good Newcastle side, stopped them playing effectively by not giving them oceans of space and showing bags of fight that Big Sam expects from his teams. I feel we need at least one victory.’

‘Funny how Bamford and Wilson came out of the championship, both of a similar age and injury prone.

The difference is, Wilson is much more clinical with a far higher % strike-rate than Paddy’s, whose confidence is totally gone in front of goal.

Yet another shrewd signing from Newcastle prior to the Saudis coming in.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 31 pen, 69 pen

Leeds:

Ayling 7 Kristensen 79, Firpo red card 90+1

(stats in brackets are at half-time)

Possession was Leeds 37% (32%) Newcastle 63% (69%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (4) Newcastle 18 (8)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Crowd: 36,955 (NUFC 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Gordon 73), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak, Wilson (ASM 73)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo, Targett, Murphy

(Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United fans searching for scapegoats after 2-2 draw at Leeds – Read HERE)

(Manchester United result has summed up just why Newcastle’s draw at Leeds so important – Read HERE)

(Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

