Opinion

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

The team news came with no real surprise, as we all knew that Longstaff would miss this game, with Lascelles, Ritchie and Krafth and out for the rest of the season.

The only change from the Arsenal game saw Almiron start over Murphy, with the latter dropping to the bench.

The opening exchanges set the tone as pretty scrappy, with Leeds giving away two free-kicks within the first minute.

Despite continual Newcastle pressure for the first five minutes, the first Leeds attack led to a poorly defended cross, with Ayling on hand to tap in after a great save from Pope.

The game continued onward in the same vein, with Newcastle dominating the ball, just unable to force a clear cut opportunity in the first 25 minutes, with Almiron, Wilson, and Joelinton all working with half chances.

On the 26th minute, a horrendous clumsy challenge by Joelinton gave away a penalty… but the resulting strike from Bamford was brilliantly saved by Pope!

Not a minute later, an equally clumsy challenge by Wober on Isak gave a penalty the other way, and no mistake from Wilson to bring the score level!

Interestingly, a few minutes later, a shove in the back on Wilson in the box completely ignored.

Newcastle again completely dominated the rest of the half, with an Almiron curled shot narrowly wide closing out the first half.

The second half started much in the same way, with Newcastle dominating possession and almost grabbing the lead, with Wilson’s volley deflected behind.

On the 66th minute, a totally blatant handball was agonised over by VAR for some reason, but eventually another penalty for Newcastle, and another goal for Wilson!

Newcastle deservedly led after a match of complete dominance and Leeds staring down the barrel now.

NUFC took advantage of Leeds pushing forwards, with only the offside flag denying ASM.

Another twist in this topsy turvy game on the 78th minute, after a double deflection landed the ball at Kristensen’s feet, and a double deflection on his shot leaving Pope completely wrongfooted and the score is levelled again!

With both teams pushing for a win, the game became very end to end, with chances for both teams, and another twist after Junior Firpo was sent off for fouling Gordon on the edge of the box.

Schar almost with a spectacular winner in the 96th minute, but well saved by Robles, and that was that for an absolutely crazy game!

Here are my three key points that I am taking from the game:

A tale of (the first…) two penalties

One striker short of confidence and another brimming full of it.

That space of 90 seconds was so pivotal and if the results had reversed, it would have been a real battle to get anything out of the match.

Wilson never looked like missing and Bamford never looked like scoring.

Willock in form

While Newcastle did dominate possession in general, Willock stood out for me as a cut above in the midfield.

He created a hatful of chances and made the Leeds players around him look no more than ordinary.

He’s certainly going to play a big part in our future going forward.

VAR confusion

For the second penalty, the VAR officials tried to rule out the ref’s initial decision of penalty due to “minimal contact” of handball!

Surely any contact is handball?

A pivotal moment again and it would have been maddening if the ref had not stuck to his guns.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 31 pen, 69 pen

Leeds:

Ayling 7 Kristensen 79, Firpo red card 90+1

(stats in brackets are at half-time)

Possession was Leeds 37% (32%) Newcastle 63% (69%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (8)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Crowd: 36,955 (NUFC 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Gordon 73), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak, Wilson (ASM 73)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo, Targett, Murphy

(Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

