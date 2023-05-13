Opinion

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

No shortage of incident…

Four goals, three penalties, one red card, a point each.

Nat Seaton:

“You could feel the pressure and I’m not sure we handled it that well at times.

“We are definitely not playing at our best, players you can usually rely on making mistakes, players looking fatigued (with good reason!).

“When you’re one nil down and they have a penalty you would have taken a draw, but we had the win within our grasp but we couldn’t close the game out today, against a poor Leeds team.

“On a positive note, this could prove to be a massive point, two wins and we do it – here’s hoping being back at home for those two games will be all that we need.”

David Punton:

“A big opportunity missed against struggling Leeds.

“The pressure to close out the top four place is telling.

“Huge games to come.

“It’s in the melting pot.”

Jamie Smith:

“Argh that was intense.

“A point is far from a disaster, what it does mean is that we need to bring the A Game to the next two winnable home games to make sure we secure that CL spot ahead of the last day.

“Playing first makes for a nervy weekend ahead of Man Utd, Brighton and Liverpool playing but still firmly in our own hands.

“Huge couple of moments when Bamford’s penalty miss was followed by Wilson’s successful conversion, but the way this turned things in our favour, should have seen three points secured.

“Bit of a freak equaliser from Leeds with the deflection but with both our goals coming from the spot probably shouldn’t complain.

“On to Thursday…”

GToon:

“A point is ok all things considered but Pope needs to stop conceding silly goals.

“He needs to get the basics right, like not palming the ball back into the goalmouth and be more commanding in his area.

“I still don’t think we will need two wins but I think we will still win the next two anyway.

“The crowd will get us over the line.

Matt Busby Said To Joe Harvey:

“That was so disappointing.

“With so much riding on it, we put in an awful, dreadful performance.

“Thank goodness for Nick Pope’s penalty save and Callum Wilson being so calm in dispatching both of ours.

“In truth, it’s a game we could have lost and a point might prove to be a very valuable one in the final analysis.

“Win our two remaining home games and we’ll have done it, but my nerves are already shredded.

“I really don’t want us to go to Stamford Bridge needing something.”

Tony Mallabar:

“On 85 mins and 38 seconds in a game Leeds had to win, their goalie time wasted.

“FFS sake they had to win, yet they chose to waste time.

“Fair play play to the Leeds fans who gave great support to their team.

“At 2-1 up we were totally dominating but a spawny goal, got it it back to a Desmond.

“Win the next 2 games and we are cush.

“Big mistake by NGE bringing on the scouse doylum.

“When in business, me dad used to have an owld saying: “Your first lose is your best lose.” Surely this applies to Anthony Gordon.

“But win wor next two games and we’re all good.”

Brian Standen:

“Bitter sweet result, lucky not to be 2-0 down and then lost the lead to a huge deflection.

“But overall it’s a decent result against a passionate team and place.

“Balance of play we just about shaded it but it’s in our hands and CL looks well within reach still.”

Paul Patterson:

“No panic.

“Win our home games and we’re fine.”

Billy Miller:

“That was painful.

“Such an unfortunate deflection to turn 3 points into 1.

“Looking at the positives, 2 home wins guarantees our Champions League spot.

“That’s without other teams doing us favours, which they may well do.

“Excellent from Wilson dispatching 2 quality penalties and from Pope saving theirs.

“A bit disappointing we didn’t manage a goal in open play against this lot but it’s all in our hands still.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 31 pen, 69 pen

Leeds:

Ayling 7 Kristensen 79, Firpo red card 90+1

(stats in brackets are at half-time)

Possession was Leeds 37% (32%) Newcastle 63% (69%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (8)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Crowd: 36,955 (NUFC 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Gordon 73), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak, Wilson (ASM 73)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo, Targett, Murphy

