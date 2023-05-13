Opinion

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2.

A game where Newcastle United hit the woodwork very early each half.

Arsenal the better team overall but both sides having a lot of very decent chances, the Gunners taking two of theirs to win the game, though one of them a Schar own goal.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 10

Couldn’t do anything about either goal.

Swept up at the back at key times to help his centre halves.

Huge penalty save which saved the game and just as good a save to deny Leeds when they scored their first goal.

Trippier – 6

Generally did well but a moment of madness and shocking defending to give away the corner which led to the Leeds equaliser.

Trippier the leader, and you have to say, game management was poor.

Schar – 6

Another one who generally did ok, he was the better of the two centre halves.

Botman – 5

Had a real tough time up against Bamford, who let’s be honest, isn’t the best of players.

Has looked out of sorts over recent months.

Burn – 3

Slowly turning into somewhat of a liability at times.

Offers nothing going forward.

Bruno – 5

Could barely make a pass in the first half.

Struggled to run.

Spent a great deal of the game on the floor with a couple of embarrassing dives too.

He can’t be fit and you’d think if we had greater strength in depth, then he would probably be on the sidelines at the moment.

Joelinton – 5

Generally poor.

His general play was ok but gave away a reckless penalty and didn’t contribute an awful lot throughout.

Willock – 8

By far our greatest threat.

Unlucky at times but looked like the only player in our team really giving it a go today.

Almiron – 7

I thought he played well and linked up with Trippier.

When they are both playing, they look like our strongest duo down the right hand side, irrespective of how effective Murphy has been in recent weeks.

Final ball / product can be much much better though.

Isak – 7

Not his usual blistering self but great to win the first penalty and looked a threat.

Wilson – 8

Put away two high pressure penalties.

Good enough for me.

SUBS

ASM and Gordon – 5

Offered nothing when they both came on.

Perhaps the type of players you would bring on when looking for a goal but not the type of characters I would have brought on in that situation. Leave it as it is or bring Murphy on.

They contributed directly to the goal but the both jogged around for the most part.

ASM just isn’t up for it, at least 75% of the time.

Gordon clearly has a lot to learn.

On the face of it, he doesn’t look up to scratch… but then again none of this team did before Howe came in, so let’s hope he is up to par after the summer.

Anderson – N/A

Not enough time to judge.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 31 pen, 69 pen

Leeds:

Ayling 7 Kristensen 79, Firpo red card 90+1

(stats in brackets are at half-time)

Possession was Leeds 37% (32%) Newcastle 63% (69%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (4) Newcastle 5 (8)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Crowd: 36,955 (NUFC 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Gordon 73), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak, Wilson (ASM 73)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo, Targett, Murphy

(Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

