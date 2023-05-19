News

Leaving Erling Haaland trailing – Newcastle United star with astonishing goals rush

Since the March 2023 international break, Erling Haaland has scored eight Premier League goals.

Mohamed Salah has also scored eight PL goals.

Whilst Harry Kane and Eberechi Eze have managed six PL goals each in the same time period.

However, somebody else has absolutely smashed it since March 2023.

Step forward Callum Wilson.

Callum Wilson 2022/23 Premier League goals since start of April 2023:

2 April 2023 – Newcastle 2 Man U 0 (One goal) – 10 minutes

5 April 2023 – West Ham 1 Newcastle 5 (Two goals) – 64 minutes

8 April 2023 – Brentford 1 Newcastle 2 (Zero goals) – 45 minutes

15 April 2023 – Aston Villa 3 Newcastle 0 (Zero goals) – 34 minutes

23 April 2023 – Newcastle 6 Tottenham 1 (One goal) – 24 minutes

27 April 2023 – Everton 1 Newcastle 4 (Two goals) – 87 minutes

30 April 2023 – Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 (Two goals) – 45 minutes

7 May 2023 – Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 (Zero goals) – 78 minutes

13 May 2023 – Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 (Two goals) – 73 minutes

18 May 2023 – Newcastle 4 Brighton 1 (One goal) – 90 minutes

Callum Wilson the last 48 days – 10 Premier League appearances – 11 goals – 550 minutes – A goal on average every 50 minutes

A quite incredible run of goalscoring form, it puts Callum Wilson on 18 Premier League goals in total for the season, nobody would be betting against him reaching the 20+ PL goals in a season mark for the very first time in his career.

