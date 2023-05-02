News

Jurgen Klopp to be properly punished and not before time – Chris Sutton on the money

Chris Sutton is absolutely on the money with these comments on Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool manager’s latest appalling behaviour needing to be properly punished.

Chris Sutton stating that Jurgen Klopp needs to be banned from the touchline, with Ref Support UK agreeing that enough is enough.

The behaviour of the Liverpool boss was shocking in that match against Tottenham at the weekend and he is a repeat offender, time after time. I thought nothing would exceed the embarrassing behaviour of Alan Pardew at the side of the pitch when he was Newcastle United manager BUT it looks like I was wrong on that one.

Absolutely zero respect for anybody, especially match officials, Jurgen Klopp clearly has no way of controlling himself, or rather, choosing not to control himself…

When he charged towards the fourth official when Liverpool scored the late winner against Spurs, going right in his face, I think even Jurgen Klopp realised how very very bad this looked and suddenly used the very old trick of a distraction, pretending he had just pulled his hamstring!

We all have issues and complaints with decisions by match officials BUT there is a line that can’t be crossed, especially by players and managers. They have to show respect, even when not agreeing with what has happened.

If Jurgen Klopp doesn’t get a ban, then it will just reinforce the belief of many that there is one rule for the likes of Liverpool and Man U, with another for the rest of us.

One absolute rule that anybody who has played football knows, is that you never lay your hands on match officials, a massive no no. Yet this season we have seen both Bruno Fernandes and Andy Robertson do this and yet get ZERO punishment, unbelievable.

Actually, in the case of Robertson, it was turned around. With him having to apologise! Liverpool successfully twisting it, yet the assistant referee was just moving his arm in a reflex movement when grabbed from behind, he wasn’t to know for sure who it was, it could have been an idiot out of the crowd, rather than one on the pitch…

Jurgen Klopp trying to do the same, shift blame back onto the match officials for his own appalling behaviour. The Liverpool manager making out that referee Paul Tierney hadn’t spoken to him in a correct manner when booking him at the weekend.

You honestly couldn’t make it up!

BBC Sport report – 1 May 2023:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp should be handed a touchline ban for his behaviour during Sunday’s match against Tottenham, says Chris Sutton.

Klopp was shown a yellow card for running towards the fourth official and celebrating Liverpool’s 94th-minute winner in the 4-3 victory at Anfield.

“For the way he acted on the touchline, he should be banned from the technical area,” Sutton said.

“I don’t think a fine is enough. He’s got previous.”

The Liverpool boss, who injured himself in running towards fourth official John Brooks, later said the way referee Paul Tierney spoke to him when he received his booking was “not OK”.

But referees’ body the PGMOL said it “strongly refutes” Klopp’s suggestions that Tierney’s actions were “improper”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Sutton added: “It’s a big deal. There will have been coaches and kids watching and thinking it’s OK to run towards and abuse officials.

“As far as I’m concerned, Klopp should be banned. He knows what he did was wrong.”

Martin Cassidy, chief executive of Ref Support UK, echoed Sutton’s call for Klopp to receive a touchline ban.

The charity has also called on the Football Association to consider more severe punishments to deter such behaviour in future – including points deductions.

“We believe the ban should be at least three games,” Cassidy told BBC Sport.

“We also believe the FA should look at bringing in points deductions at all levels for those who regularly abuse match officials.”

Klopp was given a one-match ban after he was sent off against Manchester City in October for berating the referee’s assistant.

The German also received a £30,000 fine, in addition to being warned about his future conduct.’

