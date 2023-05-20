Opinion

Jurgen Klopp is at it again

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that he won’t pay the £75,000 fine imposed by the FA until he knows that it is going to a good cause!

Since when did the guilty party get to decide their own punishment?

When they are manager of one of the national media’s favourite football teams of course!

The good old BBC giving Jurgen Klopp plenty of column inches on their website to speak his mind on the subject.

He then goes on to ridicule the one match touchline ban, saying that it will make absolutely no difference, as he will be in constant touch with coach Vitor Matos and assistant Pep Lijnders.

What exactly do you have to do with people like Jurgen Klopp, who think that rules are things for other people?

Maybe in this case you have to look at making the ban effective, so that he can neither watch the match or communicate with his coaching team or players.

Not sure what happens now, but in the old days, convicted football hooligans used to have to report to a police station on match days.

Perhaps the FA need to set up a sin bin for naughty managers, because clearly at the moment, Jurgen Klopp is laughing in their faces, at having been put on the naughty step.

The normal sentence for anti-social behaviour is Community Service: perhaps a 100 hours of cleaning canals might help in some way to dampen down his rampant ego.

Let’s hope that Aston Villa can wipe that smug grin off the face of Jurgen Klopp this Saturday afternoon.

The 10 Premier League fixtures that will decide who finishes Premier League top four:

Bournemouth v Man U (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (Saturday 20 May 3pm)

Brighton v Southampton (Sunday 21 May 2pm)

Newcastle v Leicester (Monday 22 May – 8pm)

Brighton v Man City (Wednesday 24 May – 8pm)

Man U v Chelsea (Thursday 25 May – 8pm)

Aston Villa v Brighton (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Chelsea v Newcastle (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Man U v Fulham (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

Southampton v Liverpool (Sunday 28 May – 4.30pm)

