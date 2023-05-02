News

Jurgen Klopp hit with fully deserved improper conduct charge

Jurgen Klopp has been charged with ‘improper conduct’ by The FA.

This follows comments he made to referee Paul Tierney on Sunday.

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton had earlier stated that Jurgen Klopp needed to be banned from the touchline, with Ref Support UK agreeing that enough is enough.

Klopp out of order not just for his comments to the referee but also for his embarrassing behaviour on the touchline towards the fourth official.

The behaviour of the Liverpool boss was shocking in that match against Tottenham at the weekend and he is a repeat offender, time after time.

Absolutely zero respect for anybody, especially match officials, Jurgen Klopp clearly has no way of controlling himself, or rather, choosing not to control himself…

BBC Sport report – 2 May 2023:

‘Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association for his comments about referee Paul Tierney after his side’s 4-3 win against Tottenham on Sunday.

The German, who said he regretted the headlines created by his comments, said Tierney appears to have something “against” his team.

The FA alleged Klopp’s comments constitute “improper conduct”.

Klopp has until Friday, 5 May to respond to the charge.’

