Opinion

Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah tears as Newcastle United take Liverpool Champions League place

Jurgen Klopp, Mo Salah… indeed, the whole of Liverpool is in mourning.

Their sense of entitlement going through the roof.

How has this happened? We absolutely should be in the Champions League every single season!!!

I think it becomes ever clearer why a shameful Liverpool were at the heart of all the attempted coups in recent times.

We had their attempt, with the other usual suspects, to bring in changes to give the PL big six extra special voting powers, which would allow them to make changes forever more, that benefited them and to the detriment of other clubs, even if a majority of the other PL clubs wanted one thing, the septic six would get their way.

When that failed, Liverpool came straight back as one of the main movers to form a European Super League.

This would have meant the scousers not even having to qualify for the top European club football competition each season.

Again, the levels of entitlement through the roof.

Why should Liverpool have to be expected to qualify?

Well, an interesting chase for the top four places has taken place.

A series of very dubious referee / VAR decisions helping Liverpool to a series of late season wins by a single goal, that gave them renewed though faint hopes of catching Newcastle United and / or Manchester United.

With the race now completed, the fact that Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, Mo Salah and the rest of them, were given this late season renewed hope, is quite frankly, hilarious.

The fact they crawled into the final week of the season with at least some remote hope remaining, is beautiful.

It all ended really with the failure to win against Aston Villa last weekend. The ever growing list of very generous VAR / referee decisions finally ending and Liverpool furious. So much so that they wrote to PGMOL complaining about this.

Anyway, that failure to win against Villa meant that a point for Newcastle United against Leicester and the same or better for Man U against Chelsea on Thursday night, would confirm the ending of the Champions League gravy train for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp, their fans, the Liverpool owners, the players, all finding it so difficult to come to terms with.

Mo Salah via his personal Twitter – 25 May 2023:

“I’m totally devastated.

“There’s absolutely no excuse for this.

“We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed.

“We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum.

“I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic post.

“We let you and ourselves down.”

The way that Jurgen Klopp and the rest of them go on, you would think the Champions League without Liverpool is some kind of unknown.

Yes, they have competed these past six years in the competition BUT in the seven years previous to that, only one season did Liverpool participate in the Champions League.

They are not special, no reason why they should be in the top European competition ahead of others.

Whilst Newcastle United, Arsenal and the Manchester clubs prepare for Tuesday and Wednesday nights in the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are looking forward to Thursday nights in the Europa League. Enjoy.

