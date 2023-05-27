Opinion

Journalist does Newcastle United hatchet job – Answering point by embarrassing point

You don’t normally need to wait long for a journalist trying to do a hatchet job on Newcastle United.

It is simply par for the course.

This existed long before the takeover as well, certainly in the Premier League era, then this simply accelerating ever faster once social media became a thing and any desperate attention seeking journalist looking for a surefire reaction from a fanbase, that has had to learn how to look after itself down the years.

You try not to be too defensive BUT when a journalist comes along looking to have a go, Newcastle United fans more than ready to defend our corner.

Anyway, Saturday has seen this laughable attempt from somebody called Nick Miller, a journalist writing for The Athletic.

His embarrassing attack is entitled ‘How Newcastle have become the most annoying team in the Premier League’

‘Newcastle used to be one of the most likeable teams around. Now they’re one of the least.

The ownership is the main reason, but it’s on the pitch too.’

‘…what has been odd, as someone who first started watching football over three decades ago and has always known them as extremely likeable, sympathetic, even the go-to ‘second team’ for many, is seeing them change into the exact opposite of that.

‘Even if we just stick to the Premier League era, Newcastle have always been a pretty likeable club.

Kevin Keegan’s team were popular — not just because of their entertaining nature, but because people wanted them to beat Manchester United. Then came Bobby Robson, one of English football’s greatest heroes, with a team who were arguably just as good to watch as Keegan’s.

Not long after, Mike Ashley bought the club, quickly becoming despised by just about everyone, which engendered sympathy and empathy: at some point, fans of every team have hated their owners. The Ashley era became a cause celebre, a 15-year slog to get the noble club of Milburn and Macdonald and Shearer away from the clutches of the Sports Direct magnate and his giant mugs.

But Newcastle are no longer likeable.

Their results, their manager, some of their players and sometimes the way they play are all easy to respect, admire even. But not like, and definitely not love. They have become one of the least likeable teams in the Premier League, a rapid, if not entirely surprising, heel-turn.’

I’m sorry, but I must have blinked and missed this right across the media campaign, where right-minded journalists such as Nick Miller, were fighting the good fight on our behalf. Demanding in the strongest possible terms that Mike Ashley MUST sell Newcastle United.

I know I am just a Newcastle United fan who lived through every minute of that near decade and a half of Mike Ashley BUT I remember it just a little differently.

With very rare occasional exceptions (Henry Winter springs to mind) I can recall hardly any national journalist ever giving Mike Ashley any serious stick for the horrific way he ran NUFC.

Actually, I recall it was the exact opposite, if you saw anything from any national journalist, especially if based in London / The South, it was invariably to laugh at and ridicule the Newcastle fans.

As for rival fanbases, they absolutely LOVED Mike Ashley owning and slowly strangling Newcastle United.

The overall message from both fans of other clubs and journalists, was who do these deluded Newcastle United fans think they are, why would / should they expect anything better than fighting relegation year after year?

People having ‘second teams’ playing in the same division is just a totally made up thing.

Neutrals tuned in to watch Newcastle United under Sir Bobby Robson and especially Kevin Keegan, simply because it was great football to watch.

Similarly, Arsenal have been good to watch this season, just as they were under Arsene Wenger. You were always more likely to want to watch Wenger’s Arsenal than say Mourinho’s Chelsea, because even when they winning titles, the blues didn’t play great to watch football.

‘With Newcastle, they have made it a virtue. Games against Chelsea in November and Arsenal in January featured a wide array of pulling, pushing, nudging, kicks and more assorted irritations, designed to disrupt their more established opponents. Understandable in the circumstances? Perhaps, but it felt odd to watch a team with more money than God play like a League Two side visiting one of the big boys on FA Cup third-round weekend.’

This doesn’t even make sense.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have squads that cost massively more money than Newcastle’s, that is the only possible comparison you can make, not what might happen in the future in terms of spending.

It is laughable as well to bring that Chelsea match in as something to use against Newcastle United. Eddie Howe’s side absolutely dominated that game in every way.

That 1-0 win wasn’t achieved by ‘a wide array of pulling, pushing, nudging, kicks and more assorted irritations, designed to disrupt their more established opponents’, instead, it was Newcastle playing far better football and superior throughout. Nick Pope didn’t have a proper save to make and NUFC simply outplayed Chelsea and should have been ahead long before Willock’s 67th minute winner. Newcastle United are now a big team and physically they no longer take any nonsense from anybody, however, I just checked the stats and Newcastle committed only three more fouls than Chelsea that day and that backs up what my memory tells me as well.

As for that Arsenal match, Newcastle were playing a team who had won every game at home and not a single visiting side had kept a clean sheet. Eddie Howe’s side with their most difficult trip of the season. That 0-0 draw saw both teams have five corners each, whilst on shots on target NUFC restricted Arsenal to only four. Journalist missed an absolute sitter on the stroke of half-time and second half Eddie Howe most definitely settled for a point. Why wouldn’t you? This is the same as every single team does, in countless matches, when up against it they do everything they can to protect one or all three points.

‘…what is interesting over the last season has been how unlikeable Newcastle have become on the pitch, too.

For starters, there is the time-wasting. According to Opta, Newcastle’s games have seen the lowest average ball-in-play time in the Premier League this season, at 51 minutes and six seconds. The overall average is 54 minutes and 50 seconds, so you’re getting nearly four minutes less football every time Newcastle come to town. They would describe all of this as ‘game management’.

Their trip to Brentford last month saw the ball in play for just 43 minutes and 34 seconds, which admittedly had plenty to do with the opposition too: Thomas Frank’s team are third on the list of lowest time in play, and are proud holders of the single-game record for the least time in play this season (43 minutes and 10 seconds, away to Liverpool three weeks ago), so that match was a perfect storm of tedium. All of which made their complaints about Arsenal doing the same to them recently incredibly funny.’

This old chestnut!

Our journalist mate declaring ‘For starters, there is the time-wasting. According to Opta, Newcastle’s games have seen the lowest average ball-in-play time in the Premier League this season…nearly four minutes less football every time Newcastle come to town…They would describe all of this as ‘game management’.’

Honestly, this is so laughable and lazy.

The journalist makes out that both things are fact.

The time the ball is in play is a fact.

However, is this automatically ‘time-wasting’…?

Where are the other stats to back up this assertion AND at least as important, the examples that our journalist mate has seen with his own eyes when watching Newcastle United matches? Exactly how often has he properly watched Newcastle play this season, full games?

He mentions nothing in terms of all these supposedly clear instances of time-wasting match after match. Was he too busy playing Football Manager / FIFA and studying other meaningless stats? I say meaningless because unless you can back up your grand claim (lack of time ball is in play proves a time-wasting team) with evidence, you don’t really have a leg to stand on.

Journalist matey declares ‘They would describe all of this as ‘game management’… well, seen as he has failed to bother to give any evidence whatsoever to back up his hatchet job on Newcastle United, I have ‘described’ below how I see it.

For starters, where did the accusations of Newcastle United ‘time-wasting’ ever come from?

From the way the journalists go on, you would think match after match every manager this season has been moaning about the outrageous ‘time-wasting’ from NUFC.

Yet I can only think of three stand out instances.

Jurgen Klopp at Anfield when Newcastle were the better team for around 60/65 minutes, took the lead, should have been 2-0 up, conceded and then played for a draw from around 65 minutes onwards.

Then we had a similar situation with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, Newcastle the better team and denied a 100% penalty when Varane fouled Wilson, then around 70 minutes onwards Eddie Howe deciding to settle for a draw.

Thirdly, Mikel Arteta after that Emirates goalless draw.

They were all really upset because Newcastle United are no pushovers anymore, that is really why they went after Eddie Howe and NUFC. Three of the toughest away games of the season and two away draws, which should have been three, if not for a Liverpool friendly referee playing on until they scored.

Who are all the other managers who have similarly complained about ‘time-wasting’ from Newcastle United?

The truth is that their lapdogs in the media are happy to be played by Klopp, ten Hag and Arteta. Journalist after journalist more than willing to publish what these managers say without any proper analysis.

Amazingly, we have Sam Allardyce to thank for the best possible putdown when a journalist tried to get him on the anti-Newcastle ‘time-wasting’ bandwagon. Fat Sam absolutely slapped him down, saying that Klopp, Arteta and ten Hag were exactly the same, willing on any occasion to do what was necessary to manage a game out.

To back this up, Ten Hag did exactly this for the entire second half at Wembley when Man U were 2-0 up, then time-wasted from the kick-off at St James’ Park last month, with de Gea in particular allowed by the referee to take forever. Once Newcastle did get a goal then it instantly changed, but NUFC hammering them for quality.

Klopp timewasted most of the match at SJP despite 2-0 up against ten men. Arteta the same once going 1-0 up at Newcastle.

The stark reality for anybody who has actually watched plenty of Newcastle United matches this season, is that we have been massively more sinned against! Even on their home grounds, so many teams timewasting from early on against Eddie Howe’s side AND especially when coming to St James’ Park.

The narrative that journalist after journalist wants to push is that Newcastle United are a team who get a goal and then time-waste to keep that lead. As in back in the day for Arsenal in the Tony Adams era, then the likes of Chelsea under Mourinho.

Newcastle have actually won only three of 37 PL matches by a 1-0 margin.

They were home to Fulham with an 89th minute goal after battering a very negative opposition all game, that Chelsea game where NUFC dominated, then the third of them was Everton at SJP. Almiron scored on 30 minutes and yet the final stats showed Newcastle with sixteen shot compared to one for Everton and eight v two on corners. Even when going a goal up, Newcastle go for the killer second and don’t sit back and time-waste.

On another eight occasions when scoring first, Eddie Howe’s side have gone on to score six against Tottenham, five another two times, four in five other matches.

To claim that Newcastle United are simply ‘time-wasters’ and not attractive to watch, is a woeful take on the actual reality.

Here are a series of tables / charts / stats this season, which I think produce a compelling case for Newcastle United against any journalist hatchet job:

This is from the ‘Other 14’ who specialise in stats not involving the ‘big six’, number of times this season each team’s players have touched the ball in the opposition box:

These tables / stats are all from the official Premier League site, they show:

Number of corners taken

Total number of passes

Total number of backward passes

Number of times hit woodwork

Number of through balls

Number of crosses

Newcastle United with far more corners than anybody else, hitting the woodwork significantly more than anybody else.

Top four for number of through balls and top five for number of crosses put in.

Yes, what a boring negative team of time-wasters!

My theory on the time in play stats for NUFC is that it is down to a number of factors, with the vast majority of them nothing to do with the alleged time-wasting.

Those of us who watch Newcastle United, can all see that Eddie Howe’s side when out of possession, persistently press high and repeatedly force opponents to kick the ball long and out of play and / or a free-kick comes from challenging for the long ball. We don’t let the opposition endlessly play the ball about at the back.

Likewise, Eddie Howe doesn’t have his team at the back play countless negative passes that go nowhere, or even worse, backwards. Look at those two tables above on passes, Newcastle only eleventh highest because whilst there is some passing about at the back, they are always looking as soon as possible to get Bruno and other midfielders on the ball, plus Trippier, Schar and Botman all keen to both carry the ball and play it forward. Look at the backwards passes in that table, despite being one of the best four teams in the country, only 14th when it comes to number of backwards passes that are so negative BUT which add to your stats of time ball is in play! Newcastle tend to have far less passes each game than the other top clubs BUT they have more positive passes played than the vast majority of their rivals.

I saw a stat the other week that as supposedly more concrete proof against Newcastle United, it showed Nick Pope took a couple of more seconds on average to take a goal-kick than other keepers.

Honestly, maybe that is more to do with having the smallest / youngest ball retrievers in the Premier League, or maybe not. I haven’t seen that stat yet but surely only a matter of time…

If you watch Newcastle United regularly and you think our team are a boring time-wasting negative abomination to watch, that is fine.

However, if you rarely, if ever, watch Newcastle United play and build your entire argument based on one set of stats that could mean all kinds, then that is not fine.

‘…the days when people looked upon Newcastle fondly are gone.

They’re free to do what they like, but the rest of us are free not to like it.’

Boo hoo hoo.

Will we ever get over this???

If people aren’t liking Newcastle United these days, it will be almost entirely to do with our team / club / fans no longer easily taken to be a joke and NUFC rocking up and invariably beating your side.

if you don’t like that then great…because I am absolutely loving it.

