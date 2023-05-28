News

Joelinton gets first ever call up for Brazil

The breaking news on Sunday afternoon is that Joelinton has received his first ever senior call up for Brazil.

Newcastle United announcing the news.

The club saying that both Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes selected for the June get together for Brazil.

They play two friendlies, against Guinea on 16 June and then Senegal on 19 June.

Looking online, it is stated these games are set to be played in Spain and Portugal.

Newcastle United official Twitter – 28 May 2023:

“Our Boys from Brazil!

“Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton have both been called up the Brazil squad!

“Called up by Brazil for the very first time.

“We’re so proud of you, Joe.”

Joelinton is of course out injured at the moment and misses Chelsea today.

Meanwhile, Bruno Guimaraes was interviewed ahead of this match at Stamford Bridge and on the basis of this, you would find it surprising if he accepts this latest international invitation.

Bruno Guimaraes:

“For me it was the most difficult season.

“I have had at least four or five injuries in my ankle.

“Three or four in my hamstring.

“Semi-finals [of League Cup] I was red [against Southampton] for three games [suspension] in the Premier League.

“So, for me it has been a long season.

“So now I just want to enjoy my rest because I really need it.

“I had the World Cup and was very disappointed about what happened.

“So I think this time [this summer] will be very good for me.

“I have seen some people saying that I need surgery in my ankle but I don’t need that.

“My ankle is just fine.

“It was just weak because of too many kicks but I’m fine.

“I just need this time to relax, to put my body in the right way.

“To be focused for the next challenge, the next season. Which will be more difficult that this one.”

