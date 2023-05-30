Opinion

Joelinton ends up in tears after deciding not to go to the beach

Sunday brought an end to Newcastle United’s season but Joelinton was thousands of miles away.

One of the main men this past season and indeed for all 18 months since the new owners and Eddie Howe rescued him from Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce.

With an injury that meant he wouldn’t be able to play again this season, having been pulled from the team minutes before kick-off against Leicester after breaking down in the warm-up, Joelinton allowed by Eddie Howe to begin his post-season R and R early back home in Brazil.

Shortly before kick-off against Chelsea on Sunday, it was revealed that Joelinton had received his first ever call up to the Brazil squad, for two friendlies in June against Guinea and Senegal.

Newcastle United teammate Bruno Guimaraes also named in the squad.

However, a very special moment for Joelinton as he explains to the media in Brazil.

Joelinton talking to Globo Esporte about what happened on Sunday:

“I wanted to go to the beach and my wife told me to wait [to hear the announcement of the Brazil squad].

“I thought: if I get the news, I’ll be there.

“If I don’t receive it, I’ll be sad, but at least I’ll enjoy the beach.

“When he said my name, I just cried.

“It’s a feeling of pride, of seeing that effort is being seen.

“Leaving Aliança, being able to arrive in Europe and now in the Brazilian national team… It’s a moment you dream of, but you don’t know will come true.

“There’s a movie in my head, of everything I’ve ever lived.

“Every effort, dedication and every fight was worth it.

“And that. Proud of everything I’ve been through, what I’ve grown and learned.

“You dream, but you don’t know what you’re going to do.”

Joelinton’s father speaking to Globe Esporte:

“I remember where it all started, when I had to be away working to support the family.

“It even brings tears, because it is very beautiful and exciting to see our son doing what he likes most and the whole world asking for him in the selection [for the Brazil squad]”

