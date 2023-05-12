News

Joe Elliott – Newcastle are fantastic…I love Eddie Howe

Joe Elliott is best known as the frontman of rock band Def Leppard.

He is also a Sheffield United fan.

Joe Elliott has seen his club have a great season, the Blades promoted alongside Burnley, miles ahead of those in the play-off places.

Paul Heckingbottom doing an incredible job, winning promotion in such a commanding way despite so many problems behind the scenes at Bramall Lane.

As well as the team he supports, Joe Elliott has been talking in glowing terms about another club.

The Def Leppard singer declaring ‘Newcastle are fantastic and I get such a kick from watching that team play. I love Eddie Howe. He is a great coach and seems like a really nice man as well.’

I think pretty much every single Newcastle United fan has uttered similar comments to these, at last sometime during the past 16 months or so.

Under Eddie Howe, NUFC had the third best form in the second half of last season in the Premier League, now the same again so far in the current 2022/23 campaign, with only four games remaining.

Always especially nice though to hear a neutral speaking so openly and honestly about our football club and what is now happening at St James’ Park.

Joe Elliott has been talking to BBC Sport about Newcastle United, as this week he has been making predictions on all the Premier League weekend matches alongside Chris Sutton.

Sutton has predicted a 3-1 win for Newcastle United at Elland Road, whilst Joe Elliott goes for 2-0 and also expects Eddie Howe to take all three points back to Tyneside.

A victory for Newcastle would put them on the very tipping point of ensuring Champions League football at St James’ Park next season, here’s hoping these BBC Sport tipsters are proved correct in this game against Leeds.

Joe Elliott talking to BBC Sport ahead of the Leeds United v Newcastle United match:

“Newcastle are fantastic and I get such a kick from watching that team play.

“I love Eddie Howe.

“He is a great coach and seems like a really nice man as well.

“This is going to be an away win.

“I like Big Sam, and having Yorkshire teams in the Premier League is a good thing, for the rivalry between us and them, but they are shipping goals like crazy.

“That was all right before, because they would win 4-3, but now they are just losing and not scoring goals, and I don’t see how they can keep Newcastle out for 90 minutes.

“Prediction: Leeds 0 Newcastle 2”

