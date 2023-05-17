News

Jamie Vardy has a cunning plan ahead of facing Newcastle United

Jamie Vardy hasn’t had the best of seasons personally, only scoring three Premier League goals, the previous five PL seasons, never scoring less than 15 in any of them and averaging 18 goals.

The striker’s fall from grace pretty much sums up how Leicester City have gone on this season as a team.

Jamie Vardy now not a certain starter either, the 36 Premier League matches have seen a perfect split, 18 times in the starting eleven and 18 named on the bench.

In the two games against Newcastle United this season, Jamie Vardy came off the bench with Leicester 3-0 down at home on Boxing Day, then he was introduced at St James’ Park in the League Cup with the Foxes 1-0 down in that eventual 2-0 defeat.

The former England striker though with a cunning plan now on how Leicester can potentially get out of trouble, despite their desperate league position.

Jamie Vardy saying that Leicester have to stop conceding goals and win their last two games against Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Well, having won only one of their last fourteen PL matches, losing ten of them, to now win two out of two would be remarkable.

As for not conceding goals, you need to go back over six months and 12 November 2022 to find the last time Leicester didn’t concede in the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy talking to LCTV, reflecting on Monday’s defeat to Liverpool and looking ahead to facing Newcastle United:

“The first 30 minutes [against Liverpool] I think we were in the game, then we concede and I think it’s a bad reaction to that.

Before you know it, it’s 2-0. It then puts you massively on the back foot.

“I mean, if it weren’t for Dan [Iversen], it probably would have been 3-0 straight from one of our kick-offs.

“We’ve created them chances to start with. They’ve not gone in.

“If we’re getting in at 0-0 at half time, for instance, it’s a completely different ball game, and nerves are probably starting to get into them then.

“If you ask anyone, did the better team win tonight? Yes.

“It’s more disappointing about how we’ve probably conceded the goals because that first 25-30 minutes, we created some ourselves. We were on the front foot and something changed after 30 minutes.

“We’ve just got to find a way, as an XI on that pitch, of defending as a team, not conceding and also making sure we’re getting chances at the other end.

“We’ve got to put it straight to the back of our minds now.

“We have got to focus on the next two games [against Newcastle and West Ham] and we’ve got to pick two wins up.

“It’ll be tough, but we know we’ve got the talent in that dressing room. It needs to click.

“We’ve got a lot of voices in that dressing room.

“Everyone knows the severity of what we’re in now, so we’ll all get back, work on it together. It’s not just the players that start, it’s the subs that come on as well.

“We’ve all got a part to play in this in turning it around.

“You want everyone to be involved and Jonny [Evans] with his experience, you see tonight, he’s a class defender so it’s good to have him back. He’ll just get rested up now and we go again.

“We’ve got two games left and the minimum we can have is two wins just to give ourselves a chance.

“So, we’ll get back on that training pitch, spend all week looking at Newcastle, how we can exploit the weaknesses and how we stop, obviously, their strengths.

“And we’ve got to make sure that we put the 90-minute effort in next week to pick up a win.”

