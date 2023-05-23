Opinion

Jamie Carragher chooses two Newcastle United stars in his Premier League team of the season

Jamie Carragher has chosen his 2022/23 Premier League team of the season.

The former Liverpool and England defender selecting his best eleven players of what has been an extraordinary season.

Jamie Carragher appearing on Sky Sports Monday night football, coinciding with Newcastle United getting the point they needed to ensure a place in the Premier League top four, which means Champions League football for NUFC next season.

Jamie Carragher choosing four players from champions Man City, then another two coming from runners-up Arsenal, whilst there are also two Newcastle United stars in this top Premier League eleven selection, as well as Harry Kane.

A little bit embarrassing that Jamie Carragher has insisted on still finding spaces for two Liverpool players….

Gary Neville 2022/23 Premier League team of the season:

Alisson (Liverpool)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Ruben Dias (Man City)

Sven Botman (Newcastle United)

Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Rodri (Man City)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Mo Salah (Liverpool)

Harry Kane (Spurs)

Erling Haaland (Man City)

Two superb Eddie Howe signings.

Kieran Trippier an absolute £12m bargain, has started all 37 PL games so far, excellent going forward and in defence, plus an inspirational captain.

Sven Botman has been outstanding, Howe paying £35m for the then 22 year old and after introducing him gradually early in the season, the Dutch defender has started 34 of the PL matches so far, plus came on as a sub in another.

