Ivan Toney discovers punishment for betting offences which date from when he was on books of Newcastle United

Ivan Toney has finally found out what his punishment is, for 232 breaches of the FA betting rules.

The breaches happened in a four year period from February 2017 to January 2021.

The first 18 months of that four year period were when Ivan Toney was still on the books of Newcastle United but most of the time out on loan at Scunthorpe and Wigan, before NUFC sold the striker to Peterborough.

The punishment for the 27 year old is a £50,000 fine and suspended from playing football for eight months.

That suspension is with immediate effect and means Ivan Toney misses the final two Brentford matches of this season against Tottenham and Man City.

Something which to me seems a bit daft / unfair, when with just one and a half weeks left of the season, it would have made sense to start the ban then surely. A little unfair potentially on those other clubs who could potentially be negatively impacted by Tottenham and Man City results.

I always though that even by normal media standards, claims of Ivan Toney set to move to whichever club(s) this summer were a bit ridiculous, considering there was guaranteed to be a lengthy ban coming into effect ahead of next season.

BBC Sport report on Ivan Toney – 17 May 2023:

‘Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been banned from football for eight months after he accepted breaking Football Association betting rules.

Toney has also been charged £50,000 and warned about his future conduct for 232 breaches of the FA’s betting rules.

His suspension starts immediately, but the 27-year-old can return to training with Brentford four months before it ends on 17 September.

He will not be allowed to play again until 17 January, 2024.

In a statement, the FA said: “His [Toney] sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing.

“The independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for these sanctions will be published in due course, and the FA will wait to review them before commenting further.”

The breaches Toney has been found guilty of took place between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021, during which time Toney represented Scunthorpe United, Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Brentford.

Toney has scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances this season, helping Brentford into ninth place in the table.

He will miss Brentford’s trip to Tottenham on Saturday and the final day of the season at home to league leaders Manchester City on 28 May.

Brentford say they note the FA’s decision and are awaiting the publication of the written reasons before “considering our next steps”.

Toney won his first England cap as a late substitute in the 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Ukraine in March, having received his first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad last September.

England defender Kieran Trippier was banned for 10 weeks by the FA in December 2020 for giving out information for others to bet on his transfer from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid.

In 2017, Joey Barton – then a Burnley player – was banned for 18 months, reduced to 13 on appeal, after admitting placing 1,260 football-related bets over a 10-year period.’

