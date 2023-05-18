Opinion

It is better to die on your feet than live on your knees

I used to work with a guy who had a big red button, which when pressed, it lit up and revealed the word PANIC!

Given the fact that the two of us were the IT team for the firm, I am not sure how amusing people found it when they came to ask for help.

He left it in his drawer when he found work elsewhere, so if anyone wants to borrow it in the next few days just let me know.

Obviously, things haven’t been going to plan for Newcastle United in the last few weeks. We haven’t had the rub of the green, decisions going against us, balls going the wrong way off the woodwork etc. The fine margins between success and failure have annoyingly been more weighted towards the failure column. The finely oiled machine has creaked and groaned over the last few weeks and the standard of play has dropped a notch.

This is not a sign that the wheels are coming off, more just a sign that our players are getting tired and that we haven’t quite worked out how to do a lower energy version of our high intensity game.

I have said a number of times that our biggest problem is squad depth. When you can’t rotate out of form players, or rest players carrying niggling injuries, this is what you get.

The Leicester vs Liverpool match taught me a couple of things. Leicester still have a bit of fight but if you constantly go through the back of their players for the first 15 minutes they get tired of getting kicked and bashed about.

Obviously, you have to have the ‘right’ kind of referee to get away with this, but the scousers always seem to have referees sympathetic to their cause.

Let’s hope that we can get away with something similar on Monday night. I find it a bit sad that we may end putting the final nail in the coffin of Leicester’s Premier League tenure: it was great that that they took the big six on at their own game and beat them. However, the pragmatist in me says we need the three points.

Dan Ashworth was at the King Power on Monday night, hopefully he’s seen enough to make him think twice about purchasing anyone from Leicester’s impending fire sale.

Harvey Barnes got clattered the whole game long and got little protection from the ref, Tielemans was largely ineffective, as he has been for most of the season, Then Maddison (whilst being their best player) was largely wasteful with his passing.

I didn’t see anyone in blue who would improve our squad.

Brighton on the other hand have a squad well worth plundering, but I would imagine that all of their players will come at a premium, whether they get European football or not.

Due to our at times laboured performance at Elland Road, the aforementioned failure to be lucky and the fact that Leeds initial strategy of repeated fouling put us out of our stride: I would dare to say that the match against Brighton has become much more of a Must Win match than it was a couple of weeks ago.

We don’t need to aim to just get into the Champions League, Newcastle United need to aim to consolidate our third place.

This type of pressure is exactly what our squad needs to get used to if we are to compete at the highest levels.

It’s better to learn to live in this stressful environment of heightened expectations now, when we are still in our over-achieving stage, than to start from nil next year.

Also, it’s a good test for us as Newcastle United fans.

Trying to win when you have something to play for, appears to be just as stressful as our annual fight against relegation was.

Bring it on, that’s what I say!

If we fail, we fail.

It is better to die on your feet than live on your knees.

I don’t often get the chance to quote my favourite Mexican revolutionary but I’m fully behind Emiliano Zapata on this one.

The team needs to go at Brighton in the same way that Everton did.

They need to go at Leicester in the same way that Liverpool did.

Show no compassion. Be ruthless.

We need six points. Nine would be better.

And we need goals.

We need to defend and attack like third place really matters to us and make sure it’s us playing in the Champions League next season not, some team from the North West that plays in red.

I can’t do much, sitting here in Belgium, but if anyone going to any of the last three matches could do a bit of extra shouting on my behalf, I would be extremely grateful.

Howay The Lads.

