Opinion

Is this the best insult they can come up with for Eddie Howe?

It’s funny how some managers over the years seem to inspire unkind nicknames, such as Donkey Mouth, Jocky Jam Face and Hippo Heed, while the best insult that people can muster about Eddie Howe is that he is smug.

Lover of the limelight Jurgen Klopp, was this weekend telling BBC’s MOTD that the referee should have added on another five minutes to the ten minutes he’d already added on at the end of the second half.

I do wonder if the joke that Newcastle fans make is actually true. Do they just keep on adding time until Liverpool score?

I am generally intrigued, does anyone out there have access to that data? Do Liverpool really play so much extra time every game (when needed…)?

Everyone’s favourite German manager said, after playing two hours of Kloppage Time and scraping a lucky point against Villa:

“We will make it [the Europa League] our competition. I am not that spoiled.”

I can imagine a great deal of mirth in our fan base after reading the last part of that sentence.

Virgil Van Dijk was also quoted, saying:

“Everyone knows we have been going through a bit of a transition and if I am a player on the rise and have options to go to the next step and Liverpool is knocking on my door, I would be very interested.

I don’t think it [finishing outside of top four] will change much, but if someone wants to play Champions League no matter what, that is their ambition.”

Seems Jude Bellingham already has a different vision of his career trajectory… but no, Klopp said it was the fee that Dortmund were asking… yeah right: the dude wants guaranteed Champions League football.

Sadly, Van Dijk is probably correct: some players will just come because it’s Liverpool.

However, let’s not dwell on Liverpool’s problems, let’s talk about our own.

Dean Smith will, after Sunday’s set of results, either be hailed as a tactical genius or a naive idiot for his game plan on Monday night. Playing with a flat back 10 for the first 90 minutes and then hitting us on the break nearly paid off. Luckily Nick Pope was still awake and pulled off an excellent save: otherwise we’d all be talking about needing to get a result at Chelsea.

The game did highlight a point that I have previously argued: when we play against teams that employ a deep block we don’t really seem to have anyone really capable of picking the lock. We did our best to batter the door down but we couldn’t find a way through.

Playing Isak more centrally earlier in the game might have been one option but by the time he was moved over on Monday night he was already tiring. Isak, ASM and perhaps Bruno are the only ones in our current squad who have that random factor in front of goal: the ability to move the ball quickly with their feet and bamboozle opposition players, either drawing fouls or scoring goals.

I think that is definitely one of the roles we need to recruit to. I realise the core of Eddie’s style is hard graft, but that’s not always enough, especially against teams who don’t want to come and play football. We need players with guile and cunning but who also work hard for the team… and that is not so easy to find.

They also have to fit the mindset of the side and not think that they are bigger or better than the team. Not an easy task but I am sure that the prospective targets are long since identified and all that we need to do is sit back and trust the process.

I predicted that Manure would somehow find a way of finishing above us and with them playing on Thursday night against Chelsea (LLLWDL) and having scored after six minutes and again just before the break, it’s not looking like Super Frank Lampard is going to help prove me wrong.

Third would have been nice but unless Fulham do us a favour on Sunday, we will just have to be content with fourth… and Champions League football!

Well done Eddie Howe and the team, after the misery of the FCB years you have restored hope. We can’t ask for any more than that.

Let’s dare to dream what this next year can bring.

