Opinion

Is Roberto De Zerbi really anywhere close to Eddie Howe? This is the reality

Roberto De Zerbi and Eddie Howe are amongst a group of managers who have done well this 2022/23 Premier League season.

That group of course automatically also includes Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.

Going further, I would say Erik ten Hag deserves a certain amount of credit, along with Unai Emery and Thomas Frank.

Other positive examples this current season? I would name Roy Hodgson, Gary O’Neil, Steve Cooper, Julen Lopetegui and Marco Silva.

Not that I rate all of these on the same level but they can I think all be happy with how they’ve done to greater or lesser extents.

When it comes to manager of the season, quite a lot of debate in recent months. With people pondering if it doesn’t automatically go to the man who wins the division, who would be the most credible alternative?

I think fair to say that when it comes to those most talked about as an alternative, it has been Mikel Arteta, Eddie Howe and Roberto De Zerbi dominating the conversation.

Very most recently, it appears to me that an overwhelming majority of the journalists, pundits, presenters are all siding with Roberto De Zerbi as that big alternative to Pep Guardiola, BUT should the Brighton boss be even mentioned in the same breath as Eddie Howe in the final analysis?

This is why I think not.

Not that I think the Brighton boss hasn’t done really well, more a case of Eddie Howe doing an even more spectacular one, by some distance.

This is how the Premier League table currently looks on Thursday 25 May 2023:

Based on that current view, this is how many league placings the top six clubs will be improving by compared to the last 2021/22 season:

-3 Liverpool

0 Man City

2 Man U

3 Arsenal, Brighton

8 Newcastle United

However, there is a little bit more back up for my argument than just that!

When Roberto De Zerbi took over Brighton after Graham Potter left, the same journalists and pundits who are now lauding De Zerbi, were all saying back in September 2022 that the Seagulls were going to fall apart for sure now.

I thought it was bizarre.

This is a club where the owner has put in £400m+ of his own money to underwrite its relative success and a lot of that investment has been in an educated way. As well as financing a new stadium and training complex, Tony Bloom has put a lot of money, time and thought into ensuring they have the best possible people making the big decisions. Such as CEO Paul Barber, Dan Ashworth (now NUFC Sporting Director) and and Graham Potter himself.

Brighton had / have a great structure and the benefits of that were already evident when it came to player recruitment.

As well as longer standing excellent players such as Dunk, Lallana and March, a series of stunning signings had been made in recent times and handled in the best possible way with many of them getting initial loan spells at decent level clubs.

Roberto De Zerbi inheriting the likes of Mitoma, Mac Allister, Colwill, Caideo, van Hecke, Veltman, Lamptey, Cucurella, Estupian, Enciso, Gilmour, Buonanotte…

This was actually a great situation and squad of players for Roberto De Zerbi to inherit, unlike what Eddie Howe had walked into at Newcastle United ten months earlier, a totally dispirited squad of players that Howe had to get fit first of all!

In contrast, Graham Potter had been at Brighton two and a half years and had that team very much heading in the right direction.

Before Chelsea took him away in September 2022, these had been the first six Premier League matches of the season for Graham Potter and Eddie Howe:

Brighton – Played 6 Won 4 Drawn 1 Lost 1 Points 13

Newcastle – Played 6 Won 1 Drawn 4 Lost 1 Points 7

Why exactly did Roberto De Zerbi have a supposedly impossible job?

Everybody acknowledged that overall Graham Potter had done a great job overall, the team playing very good football and having finished ninth last season (2021/22) and just a perceived need to add more of an end product to the great football.

Well, I think when you really look at the facts, fair to say that Potter had almost certainly already cracked that.

Look at Potter’s final 10 Brighton Premier League matches, the last four of 2021/22 and the opening six of 2022/23:

Played 10 Won 7 Drawn 2 Lost 1 Points 23 from a possible 30 and with 19 goals scored.

Roberto De Zerbi was taking over a team / club that was very much on the up.

Anyway, now we get to maybe the most interesting bit.

The Eddie Howe v Roberto De Zerbi Premier League match stats since the change of managers at Brighton in September, both bosses taking charge of 31 PL matches each since then:

Roberto De Zerbi – Played 31 Won 14 Drawn 7 Lost 10 Points 49

Eddie Howe – Played 31 Won 18 Darwn 9 Lost 4 Points 63

Roberto De Zerbi averaging 1.58 points per game which over a full 38 game season, that average would give 60 points.

Whilst Eddie Howe averaging 2.03 points per game which over a full 38 match season, that average would give you 77 points.

Nobody, least of all me, is saying that Roberto De Zerbi hasn’t done well.

However, I think there is a bit of a journalist / pundit conspiracy to use the Brighton boss to deflect and diminish the real levels if acclaim that Eddie Howe is due.

He has massively outperformed Robero De Zerbi and that was topped off by the 4-1 demolition job NUFC did on Brighton at the start of this week.

Roberto De Zerbi has done very well, Eddie Howe has been brilliant.

