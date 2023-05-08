Opinion

I’m asking are we really surprised? Are we shocked?

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 was a disappointing result but not the end of the world, don’t you agree?

So are we really surprised that we didn’t beat the Gunners?

I’m not asking are we disappointed? Of course we’re disappointed, on a different day we could have been two or three up inside the first 20 minutes and that would have reshaped the whole match.

The reason that we are currently sitting in third is because at least two teams have consistently played better than we have all season, winning considerably more games, and yesterday we played one of those teams.

It, or something like it, as they say, happens.

It has often been said (okay – by me) that some of our players couldn’t finish a Pizza, or that they couldn’t find the net if they fell off a trawler. This is not just having a go or being negative – I’m going somewhere with this – a quick check of the league table shows that the two teams above us have 20 plus more goals than we do, while even three of the teams below us have scored more.

When we played Spurs, something happened that we have not often seen over the last few seasons.

We were having a go and everything turned to gold.

It all came together.

You don’t have to look at statistics to see how surprising that was, just take a look at Murphy’s face when he put that shot in from 26 yards – even he couldn’t believe it had gone in. Then check out Isak’s expression when he put his second goal in – you could see he was clearly thinking “how is this happening?”

I’m going to partake now of something that I don’t usually approve. Settling down into my comfy armchair I’m going to tell you what I think went wrong, and it includes something that may not be construed as praise of Howe, so get your padded helmets on!

We started well – it was end to end stuff – bit like the Brentford game, could have been 3-1 either way, with the high energy press from both teams, with both making mistakes and leaving themselves short at the back. It was actually a very exciting, if nerve racking game.

Then it was almost as if we thought “hang on – we’re playing Arsenal here! We better be careful,” and backed off.

Think back just a few years to a time when, for whatever reason, we were somehow under the impression that we knew how to defend a lead, but couldn’t. It was a bit like that but without the actual lead.

When we play most teams, once we get into our rhythm, our attack is a bit like what Stormin’ Norman Schwarzkopf used to refer to as “shock and awe” and the opposition spend all their time trying to cope with it.

With Arsenal, they decided, like Villa did, that they would defend our attack with their own version of shock and awe. This was great for the neutral but wasn’t so much fun for Schar and Botman, who with Trippier struggling to get back to defend, had to cope with the marauding Martinelli. Damn, he was good!

We backed off and tried to defend, which is just not our thing!

The woodwork and Ramsdale conspired to keep us out, but this is just a nod back to the suggestion earlier, that there are times when we just can’t finish. A lot of times.

I have suggested previously that putting on Isak and Wilson together from the off, limits our options later in the match, and I think this was shown to be the case, though if I’m honest neither were firing on all cylinders. Add that to the fact that I think Howe left it a bit late in making his changes and while the team in general weren’t particularly impressive, I think Howe has to have a rethink in a couple of areas.

I always think the 60 minute mark for substitutions sells our subs a bit short. It should be 55 or even 50 to give them time to settle. Time to affect the game. I thought that bringing on both Miggy and Maxi ten minutes into the second half was the move, giving us impact on both wings, with Anderson maybe at around 70. These are quick players who have impact written all over them.

Is it really a week since I had the temerity to suggest that Bruno and Pope could maybe do with a rest?

Or was is two weeks? Or three? Or maybe it was all three?

Sorry lads and lasses. I know he’s our hero, and there’s talk of Real Madrid and all that, but Bruno seems to forget that sometimes in the Premier League you just don’t get the space you may once have had in other leagues. He looked slow – particularly in the second half. He looks like Wilson did for a couple of months.

And Pope?

As I’ve said before, you expect keepers to make the odd mistake. Say one a month or so – but one or two a match?

Letting in a fairly tame shot that covered every one of it’s 27 yards rolling along the ground was hardly impressive but his pass out from the back that was almost straight to the opposition? I know a few of you out there will say, “but we know he’s not good with the ball at his feet,” all a bit like saying “but we know Boumsong wasnt a good defender” and still playing him.

You can only survive on the strength of former glory for so long.

While we were all a bit off the pace, the biggest fail of the evening for me was avoidable.

Go back a few months and the only player out there with flashy orange boots was Fabian Schar. When orange feet got to the ball it was a sign of hope! A sign that something may be about to happen.

Now half the team are wearing orange footwear and Schar has abandoned the orange for turquoise.

Why would you do that?

I don’t consider myself a superstitious person but why would you push your luck at this stage of the season?

Sorry, blue – green, turquoise, aquamarine, call it what you like, but it ain’t orange, and it ain’t right!

Arsenal with Arteta at the helm were always going to be a tricky one. They’ve led the league for most of the season and in all financial metrics they fleece us. Their annual salary bill is twice ours, squad value around double, and the club is valued at around five times our value.

Leeds and Fat Sam. Now that’s a different set of numbers altogether!

