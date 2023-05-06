Opinion

If Eddie Howe can end this curse – Surely he is capable of anything with Newcastle United

Eddie Howe has worked wonders since he arrived at St James’ Park.

Less than 18 months into the job and yet this team / squad is unrecognisable.

Eddie Howe producing top three form across the entire second half of last (2021/22) season.

Now with only five matches remaining, he has done the same so far this (2022/23) season.

However, maybe this below will be arguably his greatest achievement if he can lift this curse.

I married into an Arsenal supporting family and this is what I have had to suffer:

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 1 (2011/12)

Arsenal 7 Newcastle 3 (2012/13)

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1 (2012/13)

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1 (2013/14)

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0 (2013/14)

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 (2014/15)

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 2 (2014/15)

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1 (2015/16)

Arsenal 1 Newcastle 0 (2015/16)

Arsenal 1 Newcastle 0 (2017/18)

Newcastle 2 Arsenal 1 (2017/18)

Newcastle 1 Arsenal 2 (2018/19)

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 (2018/19)

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1 (2019/20)

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0 (2019/20)

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 (2020/21 – FA Cup)

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0 (2020/21)

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 (2020/21)

Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 (2021/22)

Played 19 Won 1 Drawn 0 Lost 18 Goals Scored 9 Goals Conceded 40

Indeed, in the final 17 matches of that 19 game run, Newcastle United only scoring five goals!

If you take out that Rafa Benitez 2-1 victory, only three goals in the other last 16 of that run.

How I looked forward to family get togethers with the in-laws, not!

The most frustrating thing as well, is that Arsenal haven’t even been that good during this abysmal run of results.

Arsenal never contenders to win the title during those seasons and indeed, finishing outside the Premier League top four these past six seasons.

Yet still they would win against Newcastle United, game after game, season after season.

However….

Eddie Howe has been working his magic here as well.

His very first Newcastle United match was actually the final game in that run above. Even only days into the job, Howe was even unlucky in that one, Newcastle denied three penalty shouts, the one when Schar was clearly dragged down in the penalty area when the game was goalless, particularly frustrating.

Since then though, we have now seen Eddie Howe lead Newcastle to that dominant 2-0 victory just under a year ago that too away Arsenal’s all but guaranteed Champions League place, even Arteta admitting Arsenal were lucky to only lose by two.

Mikel Arteta not quite so willing to praise Eddie Howe and Newcastle United in January, however, this was arguably an even better performance / result / achievement in some ways. Arsenal absolutely flying at the time, they had won every Premier League home match and never failed to score at The Emirates. yet Eddie Howe and NUFC denied them both.

No wonder Arteta was so upset!

Now on Sunday, Newcastle United could totally kill off Arsenal’s title hopes, Eddie Howe looking to make it three in a row unbeaten against the Gunners and hopefully a second home victory in a row against the North London side.

Even against all dominant Manchester City, the last 16 meetings have seen Newcastle United win two of them and draw another three, yet when it came to Arsenal, they were a curse on NUFC.

We have had far too many of them (curses) hanging over out football club and the fattest of them all left on 7 October 2021, I can’t wait for Sunday’s Arsenal match to come around and I haven’t been able to say that very often this past decade and more.

