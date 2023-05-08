Opinion

I feel like a different beast these days

I thought NUFC were relatively poor on Sunday at St James’ Park, the final score ending up Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2.

However, I feel like a different beast these days, finding it is so much easier to overcome adversity and quickly put rare defeats into perspective.

After a bright opening it didn’t take long for us to lose our momentum, we were frequently put on to the back foot as we continually surrendered possession.

Straight after the game I did a brief after match inquest and summary along with others on the comments section of The Mag, naming who I thought was the obvious and main culprit.

The fact that the same player has been absolutely phenomenal in a black and white shirt since he arrived at the Toon, guaranteed him instant forgiveness and made him immune from anymore criticism.

Arsenal were annoying and play-acted throughout the proceedings with their very own brand of s…housery.

They also managed the game much better than us overall and I so have no complaints about the result.

A couple of positives for us came with the introductions and cameos from Allan Saint-Maximin and Anthony Gordon.

I tuned into the West Ham United v Manchester United match last night and just as I thought they might, the Hammers came up trumps.

Their 1-0 win helped us to preserve our two point lead over the Salfords and with only four games remaining and our superior goal difference, I am very confident that we will finish this season in third position.

Before our match I had been listening to the Lotus Eaters and after all the bad weather we have been having, I planned to do an article around their 1983 hit ‘The First picture of You (the First picture of Summer).

‘The First picture of You’ is an uplifting song and a distant reminder of my youth, of long lost love, and my hopes and dreams at the time.

I had probably got ahead of myself and was thinking of the regular celebratory post-match photograph of Eddie and the boys.

Well, I am no longer youthful, but I have rekindled all of my feelings and emotions for my beloved Newcastle United.

Both young and old, we have all been given fresh hope and been allowed to dream again.

That is why in the cold light of day, yesterday’s result against the Gunners should be seen as no more than a blip.

It is how you react and respond to adversity and all of the knockbacks, that ultimately determine the future.

It’s Leeds United at Elland Road next weekend and an unexpected reunion with our former boss Sam Allardyce.

He is hardly one of our favourite exes and so there will certainly be no love lost there.

Leeds are literally fighting for their Premier League lives and the appointment of ‘Big Sham’ seems like one last desperate roll of the dice.

It will be a raw and emotional afternoon for the locals and so it is imperative that Newcastle United just stick to playing the game and not the occasion.

I felt at times against Arsenal that some of our players let their emotions get the better of them but I’m sure that they will have now learned their lesson.

Onwards and Upwards.

