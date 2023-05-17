Opinion

I can’t understand Newcastle United fans who are upset that Sunderland have failed to get promotion

I have just listened to the Luton v Mackems play-off second leg.

A great result for the North East with Luton overturning a first leg deficit to win 2-0 on the night, 3-2 on aggregate.

I can never get my head around some Newcastle United fans pining for the return of the mackems to the Premier League.

They detest us and even make fun of some of our players’ facial features…. or even a lack of a digit on a hand.

Totally classless and yet still missed by some Newcastle United fans.

Give me a break.

I’m over the moon that these losers have fell short.

I served my time in South Shields in the early 1980s and having to cross the Tyne every morning, I was always conscious of the rivalry that existed.

I followed Newcastle United home and away once I hit my teens and had already been indoctrinated in my contempt for anything Sunderland.

According to some of their deluded brethren they are the new Rinus Michels’ Ajax.

Newcastle United, who are third in the EPL, on the other hand are apparently rubbish according to that lot.

Sunderland failed the play-offs (of which they were lucky to be in, in the first place) last night and I am filling the bar once I hit the club.

I’ve just phoned Lol, Big Bri and Mad Johnna and we are going to have a good warm up for yet another p… up when we beat Brighton on Thursday.

The mackems will be piercing their Eddie Howe voodoo dolls because they actually despise us and are even more incredibly jealous of Newcastle United fans and the takeover than the Septic Six.

Enjoy another season in the EFL you JSMBs.

I’ll never sucker up and don’t want your tinpot club anywhere near us.

