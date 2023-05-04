Opinion

I can’t believe what I have just watched with Liverpool – The conspiracy theories are understandably rife

Liverpool won last night.

Wednesday night at Anfield, a 1-0 victory over Fulham.

Salah scored the goal, an assist from the usual.

Yes, you guessed it, the referee and VAR official combining for that ever so valuable assist to Liverpool.

By nature I am not a great believer in conspiracy theories.

I don’t believe the Earth is flat, I do believe men landed on the moon, I don’t believe Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are Lizards (they are something far far worse than that!), but I can’t believe what I have just watched with Liverpool… yet again.

The decisions that Liverpool get, week after week, are beyond the pale.

If you haven’t seen last night’s match, Fulham played well, created some really good chances but didn’t take them, Liverpool were poor and only had two shots on target, plus this third and decisive one from Salah.

Heading towards half-time goalless, Issa Diop goes to boot the ball away but totally misses it, Darwin Nunez is nearby and just throws himself to the ground, surely only one decision possible – a yellow card for the Liverpool striker and the game to restart with a free-kick to Fulham.

Hmmm, apparently not.

What is this…the referee pointing to the penalty spot???

It is a comical decision but oh well, at least these days we have VAR to now help on the pitch referees, they will surely point out this massively obvious clear error, the penalty ruled out and even if Nunez doesn’t get his very much deserved yellow (red!!) card, at least not this travesty of a penalty decision going ahead.

Incredibly, absolutely nothing from VAR.

Salah scores and this hands Liverpool yet another undeserved three points.

Honestly, both the referee (Stuart Attwell) and VAR official (Tony Harrington) at Anfield last night need a lengthy ban as a minimum, a permanent ban preferably.

This cannot be allowed to keep going on.

Fulham manager Marco Silva:

“When you lose a game in football to that penalty it is embarrassing.

“When you have the referee, then the VAR to help the referee…it is embarrassing.

“I didn’t speak with the referee.

“I think my players and everybody that is honest will say the same.

“I will listen over the next few days if it is a harsh decision but for me it is clearly not a penalty. The player is already in the air.”

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney:

“I thought we played very well at times but to lose to a penalty that wasn’t a penalty…is always a kick in the you-know-whats.

“At the time, I wasn’t sure if it was a penalty. The ref made a decision.

“I thought he’d seen contact. I asked him on the pitch, ‘please just make sure they check it.’

“He said they checked it but he said second half to one of our players that it wasn’t a penalty.

“So it’s frustrating because it goes to other people to make the correct decision.

“Issa Diop hasn’t touched him, Nunez has taken another step and then gone over, and then you lose to something like that at Anfield which is frustrating when we’re trying to climb as high as we can.

“We got stronger as the game went on and then as you saw in the second half, there was only one team looking to score.”

Ironically, this is one of those times where it isn’t actually the losing team who are the ones most negatively affected.

Yes, obviously they have my 100% sympathy for having been denied at least the point they deserved at Anfield.

However, as you can see from this updated Premier League table on Thursday morning, they haven’t got anything to play for really, apart from the extra millions from each league position:

It is actually Newcastle United, Manchester United and Brighton who are potentially the big victims in this Liverpool joke.

Imagine as a fan of any if those three clubs, if you lost out on a Champions League place to Liverpool?!!!

No other club, maybe not even Man U(!!!), would have got that decision / penalty last night.

