Opinion

I am simply going to absorb every remaining minute of this transformative Premier League season

What a job Roberto De Zerbi has done at Brighton and Hove Albion this Premier League season, after taking over from Graham Potter.

The Seagulls are most definitely on the right flight path and their refreshing brand of football has gained a whole new flock of admirers.

Thursday night a last gasp penalty was enough to dispatch Erik ten Hag’s dirty Manchester United, who were very lucky to finish the game with eleven players on the pitch.

This could turn out to be quite a pivotal and significant week for the Salford Reds.

Next up for ‘Eri the Dead’s’ mob is West Ham away and I’ve a feeling that they will possibly become unstuck again, against a team who still require one more win under their belts near the bottom of the table.

Off the pitch and it looks like Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos are going to get the Manchester United gig.

If it was left to me to make the final announcement for the Glazers, I would try to hire Halo James to blast out their 1990 hit ‘Could of told you so’.

The glory hunters are going to be crying into their Boddingtons shandies and the Theatre of Screams is going to be full of Norwich scarves in the weeks and months to come.

Heading slightly south-west, the red scousers have carried on in their own inimitable VAR assisted manner during recent games.

All the same, I don’t particularly rate their chances of gatecrashing the current top four.

In the unlikely event of that happening, it would be at the expense of the Salfords anyway, so I really don’t think there is a lot to concern ourselves with.

That still doesn’t mean that there will be any complacency allowed to creep in at St James’ Park.

Eddie and the Hotrods will continue to keep revved up and will approach each game as it comes in a positive manner.

We will get the opportunity to finally bury Arteta and Arsenal’s now slim title aspirations at Gallowgate on Sunday.

There are better teams than this Gunners side that dipped from winning the Premier League in the past, Newcastle United arguably being the best of the lot.

Elsewhere, at Champions elect Manchester City the ‘Striking Viking’ Erling Haaland continues his formidable goalscoring form. I was pleased when he overtook Shearer and Cole’s previous Premier League record of 34 goals this week.

This has been one of the most memorable seasons for Newcastle United in living memory.

As it now draws to a close I am simply going to absorb every minute of it.

I am enjoying my football once again and long may it continue.

HTL

