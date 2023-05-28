News

How final day of Premier League season played out for Newcastle United and friends

The Premier League season came to a close today.

Sunday afternoon seeing the final round of matches in what has felt a very long season.

Which indeed it has been, with the Qatar World Cup extending things and from first to last Premier League matches, just one week short of fully ten months has this league season lasted.

This is how the Sunday played out for Newcastle United and friends:

Arsenal 5 Wolves 0

Aston Villa 2 Brighton 1

Brentford 1 Man City 0

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1

Crystal Palace 1 Nottingham Forest 1

Everton 1 Bournemouth 0

Leeds 1 Tottenham 4

Leicester 2 West Ham 1

Man Utd 2 Fulham 1

Southampton 4 Liverpool 4

These results give us this final Premier League table:

For a while Newcastle United looked nailed on for third.

Anthony Gordon giving Newcastle a ninth minute lead, whilst despite Mitro failing with a penalty, Fulham still took the lead at Old Trafford.

It wasn’t to be though, a cruel own goal from Trippier meant United emerged with only a point, whilst Man U edged a 2-1 win.

Today all a bit of an anti-climax of course where Newcastle fans and the top four battle was concerned, that settled earlier in the week.

Aston Villa secured the seventh European spot (in the Europa Conference League) thanks to a 2-1 win over Brighton.

Whilst the main focus of course for most people was the relegation battle.

Leeds conceded after two minutes and went from bad to worse, Fat Sam never looking likely to get them anywhere close to survival today.

Leicester needed a victory AND Everton failing to win against Bournemouth to survive.

Leicester scored on 34 and 62 minutes and a West Ham late consolation didn’t prevent the essential win.

A really poor game in terms of quality at Goodison but the scouse mackems fluked survival once again. The 57th minute Doucoure striker relegating Leicester.

I wonder if Dean Smith wishes he’d at least tried to attack in some kind of way on Monday at St James’ Park, as a point didn’t change the fact that this then left it all in Everton’s hands on this final day of the season.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Chelsea 0 Newcastle 0 – Sunday 28 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 9

Chelsea:

Trippier OG 27

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 65% (61%) Newcastle 35% (39%)

Total shots were Chelsea 22 (9) Newcastle 13 (11)

Shots on target were Chelsea 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Chelsea 10 (7) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 41,152 (Newcastle United 3,000)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 75), Bruno, Gordon (Murphy 69), Anderson (Miley 76), Almiron, ASM (Wilson 69), Isak (Lewis 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ashby

