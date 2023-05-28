News

Hong Kong Soccer Sevens – Newcastle United knocked out by Premier League rival

Newcastle United have exited the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens.

On Saturday they made it through the group stage (see below) and into Sunday’s knockout stages.

However, Premier League rivals Aston Villa have ended Newcastle’s hopes on Sunday (Hong Kong seven hours ahead of UK time) at the quarter-final stage. Villa winning 2-0 and so it will be no third Hong Kong Soccer Sevens title for NUFC this time.

The four to make the semi-finals are Brighton, Tai Po Football Club, Kitchee and Aston Villa.

Newcastle United official Hong Kong Soccer Sevens update – Saturday 27 May 2023:

‘Newcastle United Under-21s qualified for the quarter-finals of the Main Cup at the Hong Kong Citi Soccer Sevens on Saturday.

The young Magpies, who had won the last two competitions in 2018 and 2019, began the second defence of their title on Saturday morning with a Group C clash against the hosts, Hong Kong Football Club.

Despite dominating in possession during the seven-a-side encounter, consisting of two seven-minute halves, United’s youngsters – backed by a group of Magpies supporters – were held to a goalless draw in the Happy Valley.

United’s second group game, against HKFC Captain’s Select, began in bright fashion as winger Amadou Diallo, who joined the Magpies’ youth set-up in October 2022 following a successful trial, opened the scoring inside 24 seconds as James Huntley’s cross was cleared into the 20-year-old’s path, who stabbed the ball home from close-range.

Matt Bondswell, captaining United’s second-string for the tournament, was forced to withdraw through injury in the latter stages but Newcastle comfortably saw out a 1-0 victory against the Asian outfit.

United concluded their Group C campaign with a 2-1 defeat against fellow English side Leicester City, with Diallo sending the Magpies ahead from the penalty spot after being bundled over in the opening minutes, dispatching his spot-kick beyond City goalkeeper Brad Young, before the Foxes equalised before the half-time whistle with a close-range finish.

The Magpies conceded with the final kick of the game but will remain hopeful of lifting the trophy on Sunday, with a second-place finish resulting in their progression to the last eight of the competition they have won three times in their last seven attempts.

Newcastle will learn their Main Cup quarter-final opponents later today as they play in the first last-eight clash on Sunday (kick-off 3.18am BST) against the winners of either Group A, B or D.’

