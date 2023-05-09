News

Hibernian announce sending a team down to play a Newcastle United 11 – Free admission

An official announcement (see below) from Hibernian has revealed that they are sending a side down to Tyneside down to play a Newcastle United team.

The Edinburgh club say that their Development squad will take on a Newcastle United Under 23s side tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon.

Hibernian say that the game will be played at the Newcastle United training centre and fans can get free admission to watch it.

I have just checked the Newcastle United official website and Twitter, nothing mentioned as yet by our club.

Hibernian official announcement – 9 May 2023:

‘The Hibernian Development Squad will travel to face Newcastle United’s Under-23s on Wednesday afternoon.

The game will kick-off at 2pm tomorrow (10 May, 2023) at Darsley Park, Newcastle United’s Training Centre.

Supporters can attend the match free of charge!

This will be a new challenge for our youngsters with them travelling down south to face the Magpies. When the two sides met last month, our Wee Hibees romped to a 3-1 victory after Allan Delferrière bagged a hat-trick.

Following the conclusion of the cinch Reserve League, playing elite academies from England has been the main focus for the youngsters’ schedule as they test themselves in different locations, against different teams, and against different styles.

So far, in these tests, our youngsters have beaten the Magpies and Middlesbrough at HTC. More of these games are planned to aid the development of our talented young players.’

