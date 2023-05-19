Opinion

Have you ever seen a Mackem in Milan?

As soon as Callum Wilson had dispatched our third goal of the night, the Sunderland fans on the Mackem RTG message board took their match thread off the air.

The game eventually finished Newcastle 4 Brighton 1

I love the hate from these lower league stinkers.

As the game wore on and it became apparent that Newcastle United were well worthy of a Champions League placing, the usual comments about our ownership came to the fore.

I love it that they cannot sleep at night and Sunderland fans are spewing their guts up at the potential of Newcastle United.

‘We might be Giants’, so you might think that they would have liked to have put a little ‘Birdhouse in their Souls’ as some might say.

But not to put too fine a point on it, you’ll not find many of that bitter bunch chirping away merrily these days.

I had a feeling before the game yesterday that we would dust Brighton.

Silver hungry Magpies against squawking Seagulls is how I saw this game.

We are not in third position in the EPL because we are pure sh… like the JSMBs like to advocate.

We are there because we have a top notch football coach who has the solid support of his employers and our loyal supporters.

We are heading for greatness and don’t let anyone tell you that this season is a fluke.

We have decimated most of the opposition and the realists know it.

There are not many people on Wearside familiar with realisation because they still think “Sunluns” a massive club.

The days of Horatio Carter are about as distant as Horatio Nelson, yet we still have to endure their claptrap.

Newcastle United are, and always have been, the biggest club in the North East.

They are playing Millwall and Middlesbrough again next season and their young-uns will never get the opportunity to travel abroad supporting their team.

Dust them passports down lads and lasses because the Toon are going partying again…

Yee-haw.

