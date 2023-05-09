Opinion

Has the St James’ Park matchday announcer got a boss? I was just wondering after Sunday…

Sunday was the first time I have seen us lose a game at St James’ Park all season and indeed it was only the second home defeat in total so far.

I didn’t attend the Liverpool defeat as I missed out on tickets, a former season ticket holder but now in the raffle as a member.

But hey, looking back on seasons gone by, who’d have thought we would be able to say we have only witnessed two defeats at St James’ Park when there are only four games (two home, two away) of the season remaining?

Arsenal were always going to be looking for revenge after their own Champions League hopes were all but extinguished at St James’ Park last season and had they not won on Sunday, their title hopes for this season would also have been all but extinguished.

I didn’t feel Arsenal deserved to win the game and a point would have been a fair result after a great Martin Odegaard goal saw the gunners ahead, all football fans know he is capable of this.

Newcastle had plenty of chances of their own and were denied a penalty early on, needless to say the game would have looked completely different had things went our way.

The way Arsenal had to play today showed how much respect they had for us as opponents and also the way their fans celebrated, was like they had indeed won the league. This shows they had not been looking forward to their trip to St James’ Park.

No trophy was lifted by the Gunners on Sunday and this may well be the same come the end of the season, trophyless but in the top four. Make no mistake, this would be a huge failure for this Arsenal team and their ‘super Mikel Arteta.’

The top four is still very much in our own hands, the team will be heavy reliant on our matchday captain Kieran Trippier going into these final four games. Trippier with a wealth of experience to call upon, I sincerely hope we can get over the line as it would be a huge achievement for this group of players.

No doubt Eddie Howe will be looking ahead to Leeds away next Saturday but with seven points likely to be enough to see us into the Champions League places, real emphasis has to be on the remaining home games against Brighton and Leicester.

On our day, both winnable games, but our fans need to be behind the team from start to finish in both games.

Admittedly, we could do with a helping hand from the matchday announcer.

The music at St James’ Park is close to deafening these days and often playing songs to ignite the away fans into voice for their team.

On Sunday ‘rocking all over the world’ played but drowned out by Arsenal fans and against Fulham (back in January) ‘freed from desire’ played but drowned out by the Fulham fans signing ‘Mitro is on fire’ and on Sunday, no ‘Hey Jude’.

Only a couple of examples.

This might not sound like much but it is something we can control as a club and we need to be better at enhancing the ever improving atmosphere at St James’ Park.

Wor Flags have done a huge amount of work and I am sure the atmosphere is superior to other PL grounds but we need to let the fans be heard.

We also must support the team until the end of the 90 win, lose or draw because whatever happens come the end of the season, these boys and Eddie have given everything for the club, everything for the city, everything for the shirt and everything for us fans.

After all, that’s all we ever wanted, right?

So stay until the end of the game, it’s not over until it’s over!

