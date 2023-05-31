News

Harry Redknapp waxes lyrical about Eddie Howe – Can only be one man for Premier League manager of the year

Harry Redknapp has been looking back over this season just ended.

With the 2022/23 Premier League campaign having been full of quality and surprises.

Maybe nowhere more so when it comes to managers.

Harry Redknapp narrowing it down to three top performers BUT in the end, he sees only one man clearly deserving of the title of 2022/23 Premier League manager of the year.

Harry Redknapp talking to BetVictor about who he thinks is the 2022/23 Premier League manager of the year:

“I’m not sure there’s ever been a better selection for managers of the season, there was at least 5 or 6 who were in with a good shout. I’ve narrowed it down to my top three though.

“First up, Roberto De Zerbi. It wasn’t easy for him to take over Brighton after Potter left, there was a lot of confusion at that point. Slowly though, he found his feet and once they got going, the never looked back. Some of the football they played was fantastic, I loved watching this side play.

“It’s a big year for Brighton next year, playing European football for the first time. I worry though, that the next big job that comes up will have De Zerbi’s name right at the top of the shortlist.

“Gary O’Neill has done brilliantly at Bournemouth; I’m delighted for him and the club. It was a really difficult start to the season for Bournemouth and he was thrown into the deep end after Scott Parker left. He stuck in though and managed to improve this side, particularly at the back.

“For Bournemouth to stay up pretty comfortably in the end is a brilliant achievement and he definitely has to be one of the managers of the season. Trust me, not many could have gone in and achieved what Gary did this year.

“In the end, my manager of the season can only be one man, Eddie Howe.

“Just like Gary, another player I’ve managed, and I’m thrilled for him, he’s done a brilliant job.

“To take Newcastle to the top four, quite comfortably in the end too, when last season they were fighting the drop, that’s unbelievable.

“The club has clearly recruited well but the improvement he’s made to the lads that were already at the club shows what a top gaffer he is. He’s my pick for manager of the year.”

