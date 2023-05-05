Opinion

Glen Johnson with more embarrassing claims on Chelsea and Newcastle United

Glen Johnson is at it again.

The former Chelsea player embarrassing himself with his comments.

About both Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Back on 11 January 2023, Glen Johnson said the following about Newcastle United and Chelsea.

At the time, Newcastle United were third in the Premier League with 35 points from 18 games.

Chelsea were tenth in the table with 25 points from 18 matches.

Glen Johnson talking about who he thinks will end the season in the top four of the Premier League – 11 January 2023:

“It’s a tough call because neither Tottenham and Chelsea have been as good as they were.

“Newcastle are still looking good but can they continue this form until the end of the season?

“I’m not sure.

“I still believe Chelsea will get top four, and I know that’s a brave call considering they’ve won one in eight Premier League games and they’re miles off in terms of their position, but I believe they’re still capable of putting a good run together.

“Let’s face it, they’re not going to have a similar record over the next eight Premier League games.

“So I think the top four will consist of Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

“However, if Manchester United can continue their current form then I’d say them over Newcastle.”

You would almost think Glen Johnson was a former Chelsea player with blue tinted glasses…

Since Glen Nostradamus Johnson made those January 2023 predictions, the two clubs have had the following results:

Newcastle United – Played 15 Won 9 Drawn 3 Lost 3 (30 points from a possible 45)

Chelsea – Played 16 Won 3 Drawn 5 Lost 8 (14 points from a possible 48)

Newcastle United have very much continued exactly that first half of the season form, with 35 points in 18 games followed by 30 from the next 15 (actually slightly improved!).

Glen Johnson is certainly correct with one thing regarding Chelsea, they certainly don’t have a similar record in this second half of the season compared to the first half, they are far far WORSE! Chelsea picking up 25 points in their first 18 PL games and then only 14 points from the next 16.

This despite yet another eye watering transfer window, when in January 2023 the Chelsea owners once again spent money like it was going out of fasshion.

Glen Johnson played for the Stamford Bridge club from 2003-2007 and was clearly speaking as a fan rather than as an ‘expert’…

He has now came out with yet more words of wisdom!

Glen Johnson on reports of supposed Newcastle United interest in Declan Rice this summer, speaking to GGRecon:

“I don’t see that one happening to be honest.

“Newcastle United have been brilliant this season but if Declan is to leave then I believe it will be to an established title challenger.

“If he doesn’t, then he may as well stay at West Ham in my opinion.

“If Declan went to Real Madrid, Chelsea, Arsenal or Manchester United, then West Ham fans could live with that.

“But if he went to Newcastle United then I don’t believe the fans will see the benefit of that.”

I am not one to be shouting my mouth off and claiming that anything is guaranteed for Newcastle United.

However…

It is hilarious that Glen Johnson (who also played for the Hammers…) wants to claim that Newcastle United won’t be seen as a better bet to progress next season and compete, as compared to West Ham, from everything we know and see at this moment in time.

As for the idea of Declan Rice better off going to Chelsea than Newcastle United.

I have no idea whether there is genuine interest in Declan Rice from Eddie Howe and Newcastle BUT if indeed there was and the West Ham midfielder did prefer this current absolute car crash of a club that is Chelsea, above an on the up Newcastle United in the Champions League (if indeed NUFC qualify), then I think any rational person / neutral (not Glen Johnson!) would be seriously questioning Rice’s motives, as surely only money could be the reason.

Plus, I reckon I would be fairly confident that given the choice, West Ham fans would absolutely prefer Declan Rice not to go to Chelsea if he did leave, with Newcastle United a bit more palatable than Stamford Bridge.

