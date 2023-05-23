Opinion

Gary Neville selects two Newcastle United stars in his Premier League team of the season

Gary Neville has chosen his 2022/23 Premier League team of the season.

The former Man U and England defender selecting his best eleven players of what has been an extraordinary season.

Gary Neville appearing on Sky Sports Monday night football, coinciding with Newcastle United getting the point they needed to ensure a place in the Premier League top four, which means Champions League football for NUFC next season.

Gary Neville choosing four players from champions Man City, another four came from runners-up Arsenal, whilst there are also two Newcastle United stars in the top Premier League eleven selection, Estupian from Brighton completing the selection.

Gary Neville 2022/23 Premier League team of the season:

Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Ruben Dias (Man City)

Pervis Estupian (Brighton)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Rodri (Man City)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Man City)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Two brilliant Eddie Howe signings, costing only a combined £22m.

Both Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope have started every single one of the 37 Newcastle United matches this season.

