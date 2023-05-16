Garth Crooks explains this choice of Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week

News

Garth Crooks correctly selecting Callum Wilson.

His two cool as anything superbly taken penalties.

In marked contrast to Bamford’s average effort that allowed Nick Pope to make a superb save.

With Callum Wilson though, the Leeds keeper was given zero chance with either spot-kick.

It is often the case that the value of a quality penalty taker is only really given proper attention, when they aren’t converted.

Those two that Wilson dispatched so ruthlessly, have ensured Newcastle United stay third in the Premier League with less than two weeks of the season to go, a point clear now of fifth with a game in hand.

It also moved the Newcastle United number nine onto an impressive 17 Premier League goals this season, fifth top in the division.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Callum Wilson in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

“There was a certain irony in Sam Allardyce’s pre-match comments about wanting Elland Road to be like a bear pit for the visit of Newcastle United.

“Those who saw the former Bolton centre-back play, and as someone who played against him and felt the weight of his tackles, would understand why the recently appointed Leeds manager used the metaphor.

“However, this was a game about using your head, not your brawn.

“Callum Wilson held his nerve and converted two penalties in the 2-2 draw, while Patrick Bamford missed his which, if you are a Leeds fan, must be very worrying.

“Leeds must win their two remaining games if they want to secure their Premier League status and neither will be a game for faint hearts.

“Wilson meanwhile does not suffer from that condition.

“The Newcastle striker was the coolest man in the stadium and has bounced back from a blip in goalscoring form to look as sharp as ever.”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Jason Steele (Brighton)

Pervis Estupinan (Brighton)

Moises Caicedo (Brighton)

Manuel Akanji (Manchester City):

Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Douglas Luiz: (Aston Villa)

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace):

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Antony (Man U)

Taiwo Awoniy (Forest)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 31 pen, 69 pen

Leeds:

Ayling 7 Kristensen 79, Firpo red card 90+1

(stats in brackets are at half-time)

Possession was Leeds 37% (32%) Newcastle 63% (69%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (4) Newcastle 18 (8)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Crowd: 36,955 (NUFC 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Gordon 73), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak, Wilson (ASM 73)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo, Targett, Murphy

