Garth Crooks explains this choice of Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the season

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the season just ended

The Premier League players who have most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from Newcastle United.

Garth Crooks correctly selecting Kieran Trippier.

The England defender has been absolutely outstanding since he arrived in January 2022.

Whether it is attack, defence, captaincy – Trippier delivering time after time.

The NUFC defender has started all 38 Premier League matches this season, testament to his fitness and professionalism.

Should other Newcastle United players have made this Garth Crook team of the season as well?

Quite possibly.

However, none of them have given the team more than Kieran Trippier has this season.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Kieran Trippier in his Premier League team of the season and then the full eleven are listed below:

“I’m not entirely sure what Kieran Trippier was hoping to achieve when he arrived at St James’ Park but whatever it was it couldn’t have been better than qualifying for the Champions League.

“The Newcastle United captain has been more than an inspiration to a team that has slowly but surely believed at every turn that a top-four finish was not just possible but achievable.

“The team have been aided and abetted by the brilliance of Eddie Howe, my manager of the season.

“He was appointed by Amanda Staveley and her consortium and they have taken the club where the previous owner Mike Ashley could not – and that is into the Champions League after a 20-year absence.”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Ederson (Manchester City)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

William Saliba (Arsenal):

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)

Casemiro (Manchester United)

Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 28 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 9

Chelsea:

Trippier OG 27

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 65% (61%) Newcastle 35% (39%)

Total shots were Chelsea 22 (9) Newcastle 13 (11)

Shots on target were Chelsea 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Chelsea 10 (7) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 75), Bruno, Gordon (Murphy 69), Anderson (Miley 76), Almiron, ASM (Wilson 69), Isak (Lewis 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ashby

