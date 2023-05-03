News

Garth Crooks explains choice of Newcastle United star in Premier League team of the week

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the latest round of games action.

The Premier League players who have most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at St James’ Park.

Garth Crooks correctly selecting Callum Wilson.

A decision that was an absolute no-brainer.

His two superbly taken goals, simply topped off an excellent overall second-half personal performance.

Newcastle United having struggled to create many clear chances in the opening 45 minutes and going in a goal down.

Wilson’s arrival for the second 45 helping to transform the situation and help make it a very decisive and deserved victory by the final whistle.

My only disagreement with Garth Crooks is the fact that only one Newcastle United player made his Premier League team of the week.

Alexander Isak was outstanding as well once Eddie Howe changed things around, absolutely torturing the Southampton defence.

Joelinton and Kieran Trippier also excellent in my opinion.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Callum Wilson in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

“It would appear that the enforced rest by Eddie Howe on his England striker has done him the world of good.

“Callum Wilson’s World Cup excursion seemed to take its toll on the player as his form dipped on his return to league football.

“Fortunately for Newcastle Alexander Isak has filled in brilliantly for Newcastle as Wilson slowly came back to form.

“Wilson has now regained his sharpness and looks a real threat in front of goal again, scoring twice in the win over Southampton.

“As for Saints, they have some rebuilding to do. They have produced some wonderful players over the years but failed to retain them. The Saints under the great Lawrie McMenemy brought exceptional players such as Alan Ball, Mick Channon (for his second spell) and Kevin Keegan into the club to help guide and cajole younger players who could learn from them. More recently it was the likes of Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk who took that responsibility.

“Southampton only have James Ward-Prowse now and that’s not enough. Their youngsters have stopped learning. That’s why they are going down.”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

Victor Lindelof (Manchester United):

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

Pascal Gross (Brighton)

Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Deniz Undav (Brighton)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 1 – Sunday 30 April 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 54, 81, Walcott OG 79,

Southampton:

Armstrong 41

(In brackets the half-time stats)

Possession was Southampton 35% (37%) Newcastle 65% (63%)

Total shots were Southampton 4 (4) Newcastle 22 (5)

Shots on target were Southampton 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (0)

Corners were Southampton 2 (1) Newcastle 11 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Gordon (Wilson 45), Murphy (Almiron 69), Willock (Anderson 90+2), Isak (Ritchie 90+2)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Manquillo

