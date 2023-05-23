News

Garth Crooks explains choice of Newcastle United star and full of praise for events at NUFC

Garth Crooks has picked his best 11 performers from the latest round of games action.

The Premier League players who have most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one player from the game at St James’ Park.

Garth Crooks correctly selecting Kieran Trippier.

The England defender was superb, as he has been all season.

A cool head who successfully guided Newcastle United to the point they needed against Leicester, with a minimum of fuss.

Newcastle of course totally dominated the game and deserved to win by four or five, but zero risks taken, their captain ensuring they got over the line.

Garth Crooks full of praise for everybody connected to Newcastle United.

From the club’s owners to the supporters and everything else in between.

Garth Crooks is interested to see how Eddie Howe now approaches the challenge of competing in the Champions League, the BBC Sport pundit is in good company with NUFC fans very much looking forward to the future and what it now holds.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Kieran Trippier in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

“When Kieran Trippier walked into St James’ Park, Newcastle United were fighting relegation.

“No-one could possibly have thought at the time that the same player would be leading them into the Champions League two seasons later.

“Trippier has shown courage and fortitude, and that is why he’s made my selection.

“The Magpies needed a point against Leicester to stop Liverpool from catching them – and got it with a 0-0 draw. Leicester needed to win to hold their own destiny, and now must beat West Ham at home on Sunday and hope Everton lose at home to Bournemouth.

“Meanwhile, the night belonged to Newcastle who, since the takeover by Amanda Staveley and her consortium, have conducted themselves brilliantly by investing in a proven young English manager who has had the most extraordinary season.

“Now they are in the Champions League it will be interesting to see how Eddie Howe and his backroom staff approach a tournament the club last participated in 20 years ago.

“Congratulations Newcastle – your fans deserve it.”

Garth Crooks Premier League team of the week:

David Raya (Brentford)

Rico Henry (Brentford)

Yerry Mina (Everton)

Victor Lindelof (Manchester United)

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Casemiro (Manchester United)

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Monday 22 May 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leicester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 22% (17%) Newcastle 78% (83%)

Total shots were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 12 (6)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Crowd: 52,152 (Leicester approx 1,300)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gordon 88), Wilson (ASM 68), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Miley, Ashby

