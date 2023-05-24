News

Gareth Southgate selects Newcastle United stars in new June 2023 England squad for qualifiers

Gareth Southgate has named two Newcastle United stars in his latest England squad.

Joe Willock was heavily tipped to make this June squad but injury against Brighton put paid to that.

Whilst surgery for Nick Pope has done the same, he will miss Chelsea on Sunday as well.

The England squad announced at 2pm.

No surprises to see ‘never get a club start’ duo Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips the first names in it.

I honestly thought zero chance of Callum Wilson ever playing again after the World Cup with his age etc BUT he is the second highest scoring eligible (not Ivan Toney!) England player this season after Harry Kane.

Whilst Wilson has scored 10 since the start of April for Newcastle United, more than any other Premier League player. A shocker if he had been left out.

However, he joins Kieran Trippier for this Gareth Southgate get together.

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United official announcement 24 May 2023:

‘The Premier League season is nearly over, but a number of Newcastle United players are set to represent their countries during the summer…

Here’s our guide to when and where the Magpies’ international stars are playing in June:

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson’s fine form throughout April and May has earned him an international recall, while Kieran Trippier is also called up by Gareth Southgate for a European Championship qualifying double header, although Nick Pope – who withdrew from the last Three Lions squad due to injury – is not involved as he is set to undergo an operation on his hand.

Malta v England

Friday 16th June

Ta’ Qali National Stadium, 20:45 CET

England v North Macedonia

Monday 19th June

Old Trafford, 19:45 BST’

