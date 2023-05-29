Opinion

Frank Lampard makes his excuses and leaves after Newcastle United supply final Chelsea episode

Frank Lampard was a Chelsea appointment that had neutrals laughing.

However, the London media look after their own and instead of ridiculing this arguably daftest decision of all from the newish Chelsea owners, they by and large actually went along with it.

Despite having been continually undermined by the club’s owners, Graham Potter had actually started to look as though he was getting to the bottom of some of the many serious problems at Stamford Bridge, winning three and drawing one of what proved to be his final five Chelsea Premier League matches.

Frank Lampard came in to a backdrop of Graham Potter having picked up those 10 points from a last possible 15 in the Premier League, whilst he also had Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

What could Frank Lampard now do in the final two months of the season…?

Well, his latest spell at Chelsea is now over, Frank Lampard lucky that Newcastle United didn’t take their chances in a first half when they could have had the game won. A really good team goal finished off by Gordon but Chelsea getting the luck as they equalised through a Trippier own goal.

Chelsea the better team the second half but lacking any real inspiration or killer instinct, despite clearly tiring Newcastle having few real scares, Dubravka only a couple of saves to make.

The final count up shows this latest Frank Lampard Chelsea spell covering eleven matches, which produced eight defeats, two draws and just one win.

Extending that further, for Chelsea and Everton, the Frank Lampard most recent managerial stats read Played 25 Won 2 Drew 4 Lost 19 Goals Scored 19 Goals Conceded 49

Frank Lampard has been reflecting on / reacting to this final match against Newcastle United and his disastrous couple of months overall:

“I think we deserved to win [against Newcastle United].

“We played how I think a Chelsea side should play today.

“We were a lot more confident on the ball, we created a lot of chances and we were a threat.

“To be fair to Newcastle, we conceded a few chances for them as well.

“With a game that had ‘nothing’ to play for, as such, I thought both teams played with a lot of freedom and that created a good, open game but I think we should have won the game.

“It was nice to say goodbye and have a moment at the end with the supporters.

“They were amazing.

“I think Chelsea fans, and particularly the match-going fans, saw the situation that I came into. It hasn’t been easy to turn things around in a short time, that’s the reality, but I’ve given everything in this period and I’m really connected to this club for life.

“It changed my life when I was 22 years of age and that will never change in my head no matter what.

“I really appreciate the way they [the supporters] were through the game and at the end of the game.

“I’m always a Chelsea person in my heart, although my work will obviously go in different directions now.

“I really appreciate the Chelsea fans and the support they’ve given me.

“I’m not one to get too nostalgic and I know that I have a really good bond with this club anyway, but seeing that support from the fans at the end to give me, and the lads, that send off was really special and I thank them for that.

“I’ll be back again watching a game soon, I’m sure, and I’ll always be a fan of this football club.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 28 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 9

Chelsea:

Trippier OG 27

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 65% (61%) Newcastle 35% (39%)

Total shots were Chelsea 22 (9) Newcastle 13 (11)

Shots on target were Chelsea 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Chelsea 10 (7) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett (Burn 75), Bruno, Gordon (Murphy 69), Anderson (Miley 76), Almiron, ASM (Wilson 69), Isak (Lewis 88)

Unused Subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ashby

(Premier League table never lies – Here’s the proof – Read HERE)

(Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

