Frank Lampard gives his thoughts ahead of facing Newcastle United after Chelsea disaster

For Frank Lampard this has been a(nother) disaster.

His Chelsea roll of honour since taking the caretaker Chelsea role, reading Played 10 Won 1 Drawn 1 Lost 8.

The most recent Frank Lampard 24 matches managerial stats, for both Everton and Chelsea, read Played 24 Won 2 Drawn 3 Lost 19.

Newcastle United the latest team and indeed final one to enter the Lion’s den to face Super Frank Lampard and his Chelsea team.

Frank Lampard on the feeble 4-1 defeat to Man U last night:

“It is a simple thing to say but any team that wins in the Premier League has these as a base – training well every day, trying to improve, being a real collective unit – because without them the tactics do not matter.

“There are some variables for the players…

“Everyone talks about the big squad and I understand that it’s hard for the coaches this year at the club.

“I get it because I’ve lived that for nine league games now.

“Sometimes you can say that is maybe a factor, if you want to call it an excuse….

“But as a player you have to put that to one side and focus on your own game.

“Since I have been in I have understood quickly that some of the collective standards… and it is for the individuals within that to realise who they are… this is not a blanket [criticism], we just have to find the reasons for why the club is where it is at, and there are many.

“It is not just finger pointing at the players, because it is definitely not a lack of effort this evening [against Man U], but you build up the credit through your training and your preparation, you build up a resilience.

“I was fortunate enough to be a player here for many years and you can look at the group and the player next to you, know that he has worked on his standards and everything is there to rely on each other.

“It is a bad year for the club and many clubs have these years, when we have had massive success for the last twenty years or whatever, the important thing though is that you get to the bottom of how it improves.

“It needs a reboot, the club will move on in the summer in terms of what the squad looks like.

“Everything has to be improved to get to the level.”

Frank Lampard on injury / Availability for Sunday’s Newcastle United match:

‘Reece [James] won’t be fit and Mason [Mount] is going to be really tight.

“Reece came out [at training] on Wednesday and he went back in.

“He had a little bit of an awareness but we hope that the scan says there is no real damage.

“It is probably just a little reminder that it is a bit too early to be out [training].

“[At Old Trafford] Carney Chukwuemeka did really well coming into midfield, he came in with a lot of personality.

“It has been one of the harder parts of my job with the numbers in the squad.

“The balance of going with a team you feel that can win games and having time to work with the younger players who you haven’t seen before.

“Normally there is the process of a pre-season and time, where you can really work and talk and train.

“We haven’t had that sort of time.

‘Unfortunately, Carney hasn’t had an opportunity from me until Thursday night, but he did well, Noni [Madueke] did pretty well again [as well].

“I thought Azpi [Azpilicueta] was fantastic in terms of his captaining and his attitude which for me is 70 per cent of the game, how you apply yourself and your attitude.”

Frank Lampard on leaving Chelsea once again after this latest disastrous time in charge, with Mauricio Pochettino set to come in:

“I will be back at Chelsea many times [in the future].

“I am quite calm about it and not too nostalgic.

“I will never feel like I am saying goodbye to the fans.

“It will be the end of season and the end of my time back, but normally when you leave a club, you don’t have a hurrah as a manager.

“You are in one day, out the next and that’s fine.

“When you take on a managerial career it doesn’t mean you will be at a club you had 13 years at as a player, forever.

“I certainly do appreciate the fans’ support on Sunday.

“More than anything I would love to give them a performance to take away for the summer and feel a bit more positive about.”

