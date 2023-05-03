Opinion

Frank Lampard – Can he really survive long enough to face Newcastle United?

I wouldn’t bet on it.

It is 25 days now until Chelsea will (thankfully) end their season, a home game at Stamford Bridge against Eddie Howe’s NUFC side.

If the Chelsea owners could have done a worse job since coming in, I would love to hear how.

On 29 May 2021, Thomas Tuchel won the Champions League for Chelsea and yet less than 16 months later he was sacked by these new owners, only six Premier League matches into the new (2022/23) season, having won two and drawn two of those opening half dozen PL matches.

In that intervening (2021/22) season, Tuchel led Chelsea to third in the Premier League, quarter-finals of the Champions League, runners-up in both domestic cups – FA Cup and League Cup. Last season also saw Chelsea under Tuchel win the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

You can certainly see why the new Chelsea owners were in such a hurry to sack the sitting manager ASAP…

They replaced him with Graham Potter, which was fair enough, however, they then did the same with him, spent massively in the January window BUT didn’t give Potter any say. Just as had been the case with Thomas Tuchel in summer 2022, no say on new signings.

To cap it all, they then sacked Graham Potter at the start of April due to a 2-0 loss to in-form Aston Villa. The thing is though, Potter had looked to be potentially getting things together, despite the way the Chelsea owners had been going on, with three wins and a draw in the four games before that Villa defeat and his sacking.

Potter also taking Chelsea to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League.

So obviously, the perfect time to be doing their second managerial sacking of the season…

Two words then sum up this car crash of a first year of new Chelsea ownership…

Frank Lampard.

Yes, Frank Lampard.

Last night I watched on TV as Arsenal won 3-1 against Chelsea, Frank Lampard on the sidelines overseeing the latest clueless performance under him.

The thing is, the fact that this was against Arsenal, who went back top, and the relatively close scoreline…hides a multitude of sins. In reality this performance was horrendous, the Chelsea players so half-hearted and clearly wanting to be anywhere else but on a football pitch playing for this joke of a club.

If Arsenal had been in the kind of form they were earlier in the season, I reckon it could have been a seven or eight goal defeat, such was the lack of effort and character in the Chelsea team AND on the sidelines.

Frank Lampard took over at Chelsea four weeks ago and his six games in charge have so far produced six defeats, two goals scored and twelve conceded.

The final five Graham Potter matches at Chelsea had produced three wins, one draw and one defeat, scoring eight goals and conceding four.

You would almost think Frank Lampard wasn’t a very good manager…though you would never hear such treason spoken by his mates in the media.

The last 20 games for Frank Lampard as a manager at Chelsea and Everton:

Lost 2-0

Lost 2-0

Lost 2-1

Lost 2-0

Lost 1-0

Lost 2-0

Lost 2-1

Lost 3-1

Lost 4-1

Drew 1-1

Lost 2-1

Lost 3-0

Lost 4-1

Lost 2-0

Drew 0-0

Won 3-0

Lost 1-0

Lost 2-0

Lost 2-1

Lost 3-1

Yes, for Chelsea and Everton, the Frank Lampard most recent managerial stats read Played 20 Won 1 Drew 2 Lost 17 Goals Scored 12 Goals Conceded 40.

This end to the season is exhilarating as a Newcastle United fan but also mind blowing when you look at the madness elsewhere, the shambles of how NOT To run a club.

Newcastle United’s final eight games of the season include (CURRENTLY) four opposition clubs who have had three managers this season – Spurs, Southampton, Leeds and Chelsea.

Will these crazy Chelsea owners be happy to have only shared this level of madness? Ruben Selles a shocking third manager of the season, whilst Leeds have gone totally mad and appointed Sam Allardye for the four (FOUR) games that remain. Spurs of course getting rid of Conte and then Stellini appointed and swiftly disposed of, now Ryan Mason in charge (for now…).

I honestly think Chelsea will very likely have a fourth manager in charge by the time Newcastle United visit Stamford Bridge.

Can Frank Lampard really survive if this carries on?

He has managed six defeats in a row and now Chelsea have Bournemouth away and Forest at home. Bournemouth have won four of their last five and Forest are fighting for their lives, I wouldn’t put a penny on Chelsea winning against either of those.

Chelsea then have Man City AND Man U away from home, their could be some very serious damage inflicted in the north west.

That will be ten matches in charge for Frank Lampard, if he lasts that long, before Chelsea v Newcastle on Sunday 28 May.

Can Frank Lampard really survive ten defeats in a row before facing NUFC? Or at best probably, eight or nine defeats and one or two draws?

