Former top referee rules on controversial Newcastle v Arsenal incident

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his call on this incident in the Newcastle v Arsenal match.

Dermot Gallagher looking at an incident that happened in the first half when the match was goalless.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about this Newcastle v Arsenal incident when NUFC were awarded a penalty, then VAR intervened

INCIDENT:

“To St James’ Park now and there was a penalty overturned in Newcastle’s game against Arsenal.

“It was given for a handball by Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior but referee Chris Kavanagh was sent to the monitor to have a look because it actually comes off his thigh first.

“Was this a good use of VAR?”

DERMOT GALLAGHER VERDICT:

“I said straight away that this will be overturned when I saw the angle of the ball hitting his thigh.

“I’m not even convinced it hit his hand.

“If it does then it certainly comes off his body first.

“Once the VAR looked at it I was quite confident they would send him to the screen.

“I was equally confident he would overturn it.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – Sunday 7 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

Odegaard 14, Schar OG 71

Possession was Arsenal 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Arsenal 10 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Arsenal 6 Newcastle 5

Corners were Arsenal 4 Newcastle 9

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 82), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 81), Murphy (Almiron 65), Willock (ASM 78), Isak, Wilson (Gordon 78)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo

