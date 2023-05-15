News

Former top referee rules on controversial Leeds v Newcastle incidents

Dermot Gallagher reviews controversial decisions in the Premier League after each round of games, on behalf of Sky Sports.

The former top referee has now given his calls on this incidents in the Leeds v Newcastle match.

Dermot Gallagher with plenty to look at in an incident packed game.

Dermot Gallagher talking to Sky Sports about these Leeds v Newcastle incidents:

Incident:

Anthony Gordon gets goalside of Junior Firpo in the closing stages of the match and is sent off for a second yellow card for his challenge, with a free-kick to NUFC just outside the Leeds penalty area:

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

Correct decision.

Explanation:

“No arguments.

“It’s a clear foul.

“Pushes him in the back and a second yellow card because he was already on a yellow card and he makes no attempt to play the ball.”

Incident:

Earlier in the second-half, already on a yellow, Junior Firpo lunges at Bruno Guimaraes and makes contact, no second yellow and only a free-kick to Newcastle.

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

Correct decision (but lucky…).

Explanation:

“I think he (Firpo ) is lucky, in so much as he catches him with his shin rather than his studs, and that’s what saves him [from a second yellow card].

“His legs actually go between his opponent’s legs and he doesn’t catch him [Bruno Guimaraes] full on.”

Incident:

A second penalty awarded to Newcastle United after Junior Firpo handles the ball when challenging Alexander Isak for a high ball in the penalty area.

Dermot Gallagher verdict:

Correct decision.

Explanation:

Dermot Gallagher dismissing the claim from some people that there was a push from Isak that could have seen the penalty not given. The former referee saying no excuse for the Leeds defender having his arm stretched high above his head.

Newcastle fans were left wondering why Firpo wasn’t also given a yellow card (and a red to follow) for that handball.

Whilst there was also another incident where a Newcastle United player was clearly pushed in the penalty area by a Leeds defender, who was making no attempt to play the ball, yet no penalty given, nor VAR even getting involved.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 31 pen, 69 pen

Leeds:

Ayling 7 Kristensen 79, Firpo red card 90+1

(stats in brackets are at half-time)

Possession was Leeds 37% (32%) Newcastle 63% (69%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (4) Newcastle 18 (8)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Crowd: 36,955 (NUFC 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Gordon 73), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak, Wilson (ASM 73)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo, Targett, Murphy

(Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United fans searching for scapegoats after 2-2 draw at Leeds – Read HERE)

(Manchester United result has summed up just why Newcastle’s draw at Leeds so important – Read HERE)

(Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – The instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

