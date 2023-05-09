News

Former Newcastle United player picks up two Player of the Season awards at Deepdale

Good to hear that Freddie Woodman has done so well this season.

Circumstances meaning he never really got a proper chance at Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper accepting he had to move on last summer and joining Preston North End in a permanent deal.

Preston missed out on the play-offs but Freddie Woodman getting plenty of individual recognition.

Not only winning the club’s ‘Sir Tom Finney Player of the Year’ award for the 2022/23 season, he also received the Preston Supporters’ Club accolade as well.

It will be interesting to see this summer whether any Premier League clubs might be tempted to try and sign Freddie Woodman.

Preston North End official announcement:

‘Freddie Woodman has been named as Preston North End’s 2022/23 Sir Tom Finney Player of the Year!

The Player Awards took place on the pitch at Deepdale following Monday’s match against Sunderland, and North End’s No.1 received the main award of the afternoon, which was voted for by the supporters.

Woodman – in his first campaign as a PNE player – kept 17 clean sheets, including a record-breaking seven in a row at the beginning of the season.’

