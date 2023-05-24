Opinion

Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Newcastle 0 Leicester 0

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the last five results from the weekend with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Saturday 20 May

Forest 1.14 v Arsenal 0.49 (1-0)

Sunday 21 May

West Ham 2.48 v Leeds 0.65 (3-1)

Brighton 2.41 v Southampton 0.86 (3-1)

Man City 1.21 v Chelsea 1.16 (1-0)

Monday 18 May

Newcastle 2.05 v Leicester 0.08 (0-0)

As you can see, the first four games saw the winning team have a bigger Expected Goals stat than their opponents, in some cases quite a significant advantage.

As you can see, Forest’s win over Arsenal was no fluke, with more than double the expected goals stat.

Ironically, Man City’s was very close when it came to expected goals stats, in the game they shaded it 1-0 and a massive impact from playing an almost entire second eleven.

As for Newcastle United…

As we all know, it was complete domination for NUFC, Leicester’s goal having a charmed life, the woodwork hit three times, Bruno Guimaraes failing to convert even when pretty much standing on the line!

The Newcastle expected goals stat was more than 25 times bigger than Leicester’s and indeed, until that Castagne half-chance three or four minutes into added time, Leicester were set to become the first Premier League club in some four years to register absolutely ZERO in the expected goals stat of a match!

That late effort raising it from 0.000 to 0.08.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Monday 22 May 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Leicester City:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Leicester 22% (17%) Newcastle 78% (83%)

Total shots were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 23 (14)

Shots on target were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Leicester 1 (0) Newcastle 12 (6)

Referee: Andre Marriner

Crowd: 52,152 (Leicester approx 1,300)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Longstaff, Anderson (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gordon 88), Wilson (ASM 68), Isak

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Targett, Miley, Ashby

(Match Report – Nothing was going to stand in our way – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe shows his class as per usual – Newcastle United boss reflects on achieving his targets – Read HERE)

(Dean Smith refuses to apologise after Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(And there we have it! Newcastle 0 Leicester 0 and Champions League qualification!! Read HERE)

