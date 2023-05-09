Opinion

Expected Goals stats tell the very real story after Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are recent results from Thursday through to Sunday with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Thursday 4 May

Brighton 2.10 v Man U 1.32 (1-0)

Saturday 6 May

Bournemouth 1.22 v Chelsea 1.77 (1-3)

Man City 2.83 v Leeds 0.14 (2-1)

Tottenham 1.16 v Palace 0.31 (1-0)

Wolves 0.81 v Villa 1.50 (1-0)

Liverpool 1.99 v Brentford 0.18 (1-0)

Sunday 7 May

Newcastle 1.37 v Arsenal 1.29 (0-2)

West Ham 1.77 v Man U 1.19 (1-0)

As you can see, in six of the eight matches the team with the bigger Expected Goals stat, won the game.

Man U deservedly losing to both Brighton and West Ham, based on the chances created. The same with Liverpool at home to Brentford.

Watching the Man City match, they should have scored a serious number of goals as Leeds hardly got out of their own half, Fat Sam unbelievably lucky with only a one goal losing margin, as the Man City Expected Goals stat was twenty times higher than Leeds!

An exception was Villa (1.50) losing out to Wolves (0.81) in that Midlands derby, although the two Expected Goals stats not massively different.

As for Newcastle United v Arsenal, not only were the Expected Goals stats very similar, NUFC actually edged it very slightly 1.37 v 1.29.

Interesting to note, as this backs up the idea that whilst based on the 90 minutes Newcastle United didn’t deserve to win. However, as the Expected Goals stats suggest, NUFC had a very similar to Arsenal number of good chances that they could / should have scored.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 2 – Sunday 7 May 4.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Arsenal:

Odegaard 14, Schar OG 71

Possession was Arsenal 46% Newcastle 54%

Total shots were Arsenal 10 Newcastle 12

Shots on target were Arsenal 6 Newcastle 5

Corners were Arsenal 4 Newcastle 9

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Targett 82), Bruno, Joelinton (Anderson 81), Murphy (Almiron 65), Willock (ASM 78), Isak, Wilson (Gordon 78)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo

