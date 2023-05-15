Opinion

Expected Goals stats tell the real story after Leeds 2 Newcastle 2

Expected Goals is widely agreed to be the best way of measuring how well Premier League clubs play in any particular game.

To get a better look at how sides are doing, the Expected Goals (xG) metric allows you to get a better picture of just how teams are performing.

Expected goals (xG) is a statistic used to work out how many goals should be scored in a match.

With every single shot awarded an xG value based on the difficulty of the attempt, with factors including distance from goal, type of shot and number of defenders present affecting the value.

The higher the xG of a particular shot, the more likely a goal should be scored from that shot.

The xG value of every shot in a game is then used to calculate the expected goals in a particular match.

So rather than just the usual basic statistics of how many shots each team has, Expected Goals factors in where shots were taken from and how good a chance was and whether defenders in the way etc.

These are the results from the weekend with the Premier League Expected Goals stats (actual final scoreline in brackets) by Understat:

Saturday 13 May

Leeds 2.02 v Newcastle 2.35 (2-2)

Aston Villa 1.80 v Spurs 1.19 (2-1)

Chelsea 1.00 v Nottingham Forest 1.97 (2-2)

Crystal Palace 1.40 v Bournemouth 0.26 (2-0)

Man U 3.10 v Wolves 0.27 (2-0)

Southampton 0.15 v Fulham 1.27 (0-2)

Sunday 14 May

Brentford 4.43 v West Ham 0.20 (2-0)

Everton 1.19 v 1.03 Man City (0-3)

Arsenal 0.96 v Brighton 2.21 (0-3)

As you can see, six of the seven teams who won their matches this weekend, had a bigger Expected Goals stat than their opponents, in many cases quite a significant advantage.

Ironically, the exception that proves the rule was… Man City’s win at Everton!

Everton just edged the expected goals stats (1.19 v 1.03) and yet lost 3-0.

I watched the game and Everton actually looked the more dangerous side and had some great chances, especially Holgate who somehow missed an open goal a couple of yards out. In contrast, Man City were absolutely clinical with great finishing, they scored with three of their four efforts on target. This was the absolute opposite of the previous weekend, Man City battered Leeds and had 18 shots in total, should have won by at least five or six, but very wasteful and Allardyce fluking a narrow 2-1 defeat. This time against Everton, Man City only nine shots in total, including four on target that produced the three winning goals.

As for the other two games this weekend, they ended up 2-2 draws.

As the expected goals stats (1.97 v 1.00) show, Forest unlucky not to come away with all three points at Chelsea.

Similarly, when you put the expected goals stats (2.35 v 2.02) and the more standard stats (see below) together, Newcastle the better side against Leeds, creating more and better chances but not finishing them off. A total of 18 shots in total for NUFC, twice as many as Leeds.

The possession stats and the total number of shots, also points to the fact that Newcastle also were guilty of getting into a lot of great positions but the final pass and shot not always quite there, topped off by the fact that both NUFC goals came from the penalty spot and not open play.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Leeds 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 13 May 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 31 pen, 69 pen

Leeds:

Ayling 7 Kristensen 79, Firpo red card 90+1

(stats in brackets are at half-time)

Possession was Leeds 37% (32%) Newcastle 63% (69%)

Total shots were Leeds 9 (4) Newcastle 18 (8)

Shots on target were Leeds 4 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Leeds 2 (1) Newcastle 6 (2)

Referee: Simon Hooper

Crowd: 36,955 (NUFC 2,900)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Gordon 73), Willock (Anderson 87), Isak, Wilson (ASM 73)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Lewis, Manquillo, Targett, Murphy

