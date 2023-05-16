Opinion

Erling Haaland is the only Premier League striker ahead of Newcastle United star on all of these metrics

Erling Haaland has had an incredible season so far in the Premier League.

The 22 year old helping to ensure Manchester City end the season as champions.

Erling Haaland, becoming the highest goalscorer in a Premier League season.

Sunday’s strike at Everton putting him now on 36 goals.

Looking at these stats though below on the BBC Sport site, I couldn’t help but think what could have been possible for Callum Wilson this season if he had stayed fully fit for the duration…

These are the top five Premier League goalscorers and how they compare on these various metrics when it comes to goals scored / threat:

36 Erling Haaland – Average of 74 minutes per goal, 1.21 goals per 90 minutes, Total shots 100, 35% goal conversion

27 Harry Kane – Average of 119 minutes per goal, 0.75 goals per 90 minutes, Total shots 93, 29% goal conversion

20 Ivan Toney – Average of 148 minutes per goal, 0.61 goals per 90 minutes, Total shots 78, 26% goal conversion

19 Mo Salah – Average of 164 minutes per goal, 0.55 goals per 90 minutes, Total shots 90, 21% goal conversion

17 Callum Wilson – Average of 100 minutes per goal, 0.90 goals per 90 minutes, Total shots 56, 30% goal conversion

Quite incredible stats for the Newcastle United number nine.

Only Erling Haaland has better stats than Callum Wilson when it comes to average minutes per goal and goal conversion of chances.

The Newcastle United striker scoring his 17 goals from only 56 opportunities.

Callum Wilson has only started 19 Premier League matches this season and yet has scored 17.

Some Newcastle United fans should be ashamed of some of the clueless over the top comments earlier this year, Callum Wilson was clearly not 100% for a significant time and yet kept on playing when Eddie Howe needed him. Especially when Alexander Isak was still building himself up back to full fitness after a bad injury.

